CUMBERLAND — Ray Morriss says there’s a lot going on in Cumberland, and he hopes to win a second term as mayor to make sure he’s around for it.
"I'm really enjoying being mayor, but more importantly, I believe we have a lot of things going on that I want to be here for,” Morriss said this week.
That includes an effort to build a $15 million river park along the Potomac River behind Canal Place. The project has drawn recent criticism from West Virginia officials who oppose removal of the dam below the Blue Bridge that connects the city to Ridgeley, West Virginia.
"I'm disappointed they waited until this time to make any objections,” Morriss said. "I believe their objections have no standing.
"The city of Cumberland owns the dam. … but we are obviously willing to talk with them going forward about the project and the benefits we believe it has not only for Cumberland and Allegany County, and the state of Maryland, but also for Ridgeley and Mineral County in West Virginia. We believe it is a project that is good for everyone.”
Morriss won a four-year term in 2018. He said he will file paperwork soon to seek reelection. There were no candidates listed as of Friday afternoon.
Among the four-member City Council, seats held by Rock Cioni and Joe George are up for reelection. Cioni has filed for reelection and George said he plans to do so.
"I think the timing is great now for Cumberland to be rejuvenated," George said. "There are a lot of positive things going on from the downtown Baltimore Street redevelopment to working on Constitution Park and hopefully a completed river park in the not too distant future. There are so many positive things with revitalization and I want to help and be a part of it."
Cioni said he enjoys working for the citizens of Cumberland.
"I really think we are on the cusp of really improving things for the city," he said. "The last year or so have been really productive and I want to continue to be a part of that.
"I think the downtown revitalization, I think folks are really going to be surprised of how elaborate that's going to be. I think the (Cumberland Gateway center at the Rolling Mill), I know it's been slow, but I think that is going to surprise some people," Cioni said.
Christopher Andrew Myers is the only challenger to file so far in the City Council race. He is the owner of The Craft Table, a business on South Liberty Street, serves on the city's Historic Preservation Commission and works part time for WCBC radio.
"I've noticed it is becoming more and more difficult to get anything accomplished," Myers said. "I hope that with someone actively involved at the boots-hit-the-ground level on the council can help.
"Economic development in this county is incredibly parceled, nobody seems to want to work together and that is one thing I would like to see done," he said. "I'd like to mothball the DDC and get them to work closely with Allegany County economic development, instead parceling out per zone. As a combined effort under one flag I think they would be able to accomplish more than in individual parcels."
The filing deadline for those interested in running for office has been extended from Feb. 22 to March 22. The one-month extension was implemented to allow the Maryland Court of Appeals to continue hearing legal challenges to the redistricting map recently approved by the General Assembly.
The primary election will take place on June 28.
