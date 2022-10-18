CUMBERLAND — Del McCoury visited several downtown businesses Tuesday as his management team looks at real estate investments in the city for future endeavors.
The bluegrass artist was in town with wife Jean, manager Stan Strickland and his wife Dre, and other members of the management team. McCoury and company attended the Appalachian Regional Commission conference at Rocky Gap Casino Resort on Monday where he met Gov. Larry Hogan.
Tuesday they toured downtown businesses as well as a building they currently have a contract on.
During their stop downtown they visited Wheelzup Adventures, Centre Street Collective, Mise En Place restaurant, Pepper in a Bottle, JZ’s Pub, Azad’s and Ristorante Ottaviani.
“There is so much potential here,” said Del McCoury. “It’s a beautiful town. When you come through on the interstate and you’re driving and driving, then you come down into the valley and see the pretty churches and the river — it’s beautiful. I believe that’s what people see when they come here and I think it gives them incentive maybe to move here.”
McCoury said that DelFest, which is held annually at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, is going strong and he looks forward to the 2023 festival on Memorial Day weekend.
“This will be our 15th festival,” said McCoury. “We kind of worried after the pandemic and what it would be like when we came back, but it was the biggest crowd we ever had. So we are looking forward to it. We’re glad to be back.”
McCoury’s group is expected to close on 60 Pershing St. in the coming weeks. The three-story building was last rented by the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
The McCoury group is investing in real estate for future music and educational purposes. They are currently exploring the possibility of digital marketing in business and entertainment platforms and the possibility of partnering with local colleges for educational offerings.
Kurt Hoffman, senior vice president of instructional affairs, and David Jones, vice president of advancement and community relations for Allegany College of Maryland, attended the visit to 60 Pershing St.
The college is working to design a certificate program around DelFest and other music industry and business needs that could be offered downtown.
