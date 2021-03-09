CUMBERLAND — Safety of concert goers will be the top priority when the 13th annual DelFest returns to Allegany County in September after more than a year hiatus, according to Rob and Ronnie McCoury, sons of festival namesake Del McCoury.
The 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers last week said this year’s event would take place Sept. 23-26. It’s traditionally held Memorial Day weekend.
Festival organizers sought input from local and state officials when making the decisions, according to the McCoury brothers. Stan Strickland, the McCourys manager, said dozens of meetings were held during the first week of February.
“September seemed to be the right choice,” Rob McCoury said. “We are pretty optimistic we can pull it off with some type of normalcy. What it will actually be like then, no one knows. But we think we have the best shot at pulling it off then compared to later when it is too cold to hold a festival. We think September could be the most beautiful festival yet.”
Ronnie McCoury said the festival will abide by whatever state and local guidelines are in place at the time.
Strickland said progress with the COVID-19 vaccines has been encouraging.
“With September, we have plenty of time for the vaccine to kick in and plenty of time to learn,” he said. “We think we have lots of road between now and then and we will take whatever steps we need to keep people safe.”
Ronnie McCoury said his father and mother, Jean, were recently vaccinated.
“They didn’t have any issues,” he said. “A little sore where they got the shot but they are good to go. You can tell some of the worry has been lifted off them.”
The McCourys are picking up bookings, according to Strickland, as the music industry slowly returns.
“There is a smattering of dates, but toward the end of July it is starting to look like a normal year,” said Strickland. “It won’t be 100% by a long shot but they may be back to 40% or 50% of where they were. We are not going to gripe. We are grateful for whatever we’re are able to do.”
Ronnie McCoury said many acts booked for the 2020 DelFest will return this year.
“For the most part they are all coming back. But we are still trying to work some of that out,” he said. “They held with us for the year, but when you move it to September, some of them already had things in the works for September. We will know in a few weeks and we’ll be able to announce everybody that is coming.”
