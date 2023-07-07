CUMBERLAND, Md. — State Sen. Mike McKay was recently recognized by the Maryland Dental Action Coalition for his continued advocacy for dental health, particularly for those with less access to care.
McKay’s efforts to implement legislation that expands dental care began when he was elected to the House of Delegates in 2014. After serving eight years in that chamber, his advocacy continued when he was elected to the State Senate for District 1 in 2022.
His dedication to the cause earned McKay the nickname “The Dental Delegate” in the House and now “Senator Smiles” in the Senate.
The MDAC awarded McKay the Oral Health Legislative Champion Award on June 27 during a gathering of the organization in Hunt Valley.
“It’s an honor,” McKay said. “I’m very grateful and it’s something that I’ve tried to help and be of service.”
Legislation that McKay has worked on includes dental care for mother and baby post-partum, as well as expanding Maryland Medicaid to offer dental coverage. Medicaid had dropped dental benefits in the 1980s to cut costs.
McKay pushed for a study of hospital emergency rooms “to look at how much we were losing for people going to the ER seeking dental care. We spend about $5 million to $7 million a year just to tell people we can’t do anything for dental health in the ER,” he said.
McKay said adding dental coverage to Medicaid has given roughly 750,000 Marylanders access to the dentist’s office. In addition to McKay, MDAC honored State Sen. Malcom Augustine and Del. Bonnie Cullison for supporting the legislation.
McKay’s parents instilled the importance of dental care.
“My dad made sure that his sons always went to the dentist,” said McKay. “My dad felt that if you got your teeth cleaned they are not going to fall out. If they aren’t going to fall out you will be able to smile and be able to get a job and put food on the table.
“My dad wasn’t a doctor, but he knew that if his sons were going to be successful and have a shot in this world, we needed to have a good smile and get a job and be productive,” he said.
McKay said he will continue to be an advocate for dental care.
“I’m also looking next year to help rural citizens with access to telepharmacy,” he said. “It’s important for these citizens to access the medications they need.”
