CUMBERLAND — One of Western Maryland's leading elected officials may soon be out of political office as a result of the July 19 primary election.
The Republican primary for District 1 State Senate features a showdown between Del. Mike McKay and Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade. They hope to fill the seat of Sen. George Edwards, who is stepping down after nearly four decades in Annapolis, including 16 as a senator.
Garrett County resident Michael Dreisbach is the lone Democrat running for the seat and will meet the winner in the General Election on Nov. 8.
District 1 consists of Allegany and Garrett counties, in addition to Washington County west of Hagerstown.
McKay, 53, served one term as an Allegany County commissioner and is in his second as the District 1C representative in the House of Delegates, which extends from South Cumberland east to Williamsport in Washington County.
Shade, 29, was first elected to the county commission in 2014 and is serving his second four-year term.
The Times-News asked each candidate the following questions:
Why do you want to be the District 1 senator?
"I believe God gives us spiritual gifts and my gift is the gift of service," wrote McKay. "All my life, I have always given back to the community, most recently as an elected official. My ability to listen, understand and devote the time to any issue demonstrates that I truly care and love this place my family calls home for 24 years. I want to continue to give back to the community that has served me and my family so well, if the voters choose this primary election on July 19th."
Shade said, "I'm a lifelong resident of Allegany County, I love it here and I know what we need to grow and succeed. We aren't getting our fair share from Annapolis. Western Maryland gets ignored and we need a senator who can deliver both funding and conservative policy victories for our area. We need to remain true to our values and compromise only when it is mutually beneficial. This should also be our turn to have a senator from Allegany County, which will be the first time since 2006."
What is your vision for Western Maryland?
"We need to transform Western Maryland into an economic engine for small business and young entrepreneurs who want to live, work and play in the place we call home," said McKay. "We need to take advantage of new opportunities by expanding economic activity in technology-based industry, including biotechnology, cyber security, energy and energy storage, transportation and logistics, and advanced manufacturing and opportunities to strengthen tourism–related businesses in Western Maryland. I am optimistic that our time has come to change our future to one that is about population growth, family stability and changing the perception that Western Maryland is ripe for green growth and not stagnant because of lack of change in our economic composition."
Shade said, "We need growth and development. Those are the biggest issues facing our region. We need the state of Maryland to be more involved in helping bring state and private sector jobs to Western Maryland. As county commissioner, we totally overhauled how we do economic development, and it's working. The new 190,000 square-foot FedEx facility in Mexico Farms will be the largest new building in Allegany County since 2004."
He added that his priorities will include, "A conservative budget for the state, reducing regulations for our region, supporting law enforcement and correctional officers, the 2nd Amendment, holding CSX accountable, divesting the Maryland State Pension System from companies with close ties to the Chinese communist government."
Where do you think we can experience economic growth?
McKay said, "Capitalizing on the $50 million the delegation secured from the Western Maryland Economic Future Investment Broadband Senator George C. Edwards Fund. The funds can be accessed for the entire county, not Cumberland. It is important to remember that every part of Allegany County is worthy of investment and growth."
Shade said, "The new growth is poised for everywhere in the county, but especially near Interstate 68, Route 220 and Mexico Farms. These areas are poised for new construction. I'm also excited to see more of the rehabbing of buildings in downtown Cumberland and Frostburg. Through our Invest Allegany grant, we committed $2 million to match revitalization of old buildings in need of repairs to spur growth and development."
What do you feel is in your background that has made you an effective leader?
McKay replied, "An effective leader needs a large resume to be very diverse and the ability to take people to a place they did not think they could go. As the former president of the Board of Allegany County Commissioners, I have a good understanding of the issues that face local governments. Also, my two terms as a member of the House of Delegates representing two of the three counties has prepared me with the knowledge and understanding of the workings and networking required in the Maryland General Assembly to be successful. Western Maryland cannot afford to send someone to Annapolis who does not possess this experience. On-the-job training only puts us at a disadvantage. Finally, as the owner of a small business, blessed with a large family and overall life experiences has been the best preparation for representing the people of Senate District 1."
Shade said, "I'm from Allegany County and know what our area needs to succeed. I have the advantage of knowing how government works by serving two-terms as president of the county commissioners, which is responsible for a $102 million budget. I worked two years in the General Assembly after college and still have many of those connections. As a self-employed person in the insurance industry, I see how Maryland's regulations make it tough to do business in our state.
"Our area has the chance to have a local, effective, younger, conservative Republican senator who will instantly increase our visibility in Annapolis and across the state from Day 1. I'm excited to get to work to fix our broken General Assembly and ensure we get our fair share of state funding. As senator, my whole approach is Western Maryland first. Right now, we get treated like an afterthought."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.