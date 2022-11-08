CUMBERLAND — The McMullen Building restoration project has been awarded $800,000 in grants and tax credits that should help complete work on the historical property.
Located at 138 N. Baltimore St., the building was best known for housing Woolworths and later the G.C. Murphy Co. department store in the 20th century.
Local businessmen Chris Hendershot and Garrett Eagan, owners of Cartridges Galore, purchased the four-story building in 2020 and are installing 14 luxury apartments and six business spaces.
“We are very happy and grateful,” said Hendershot. “It’s been a long while since a project in the city of Cumberland has got that kind of attention.”
The 70,000 square-foot building has three stories and one below-ground level. In recent years, the first floor commercial space has been vacant while multiple state agencies, including the One-Stop Job Center, lease the below-ground level.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s office recently awarded more than $19 million in revitalization tax credits statewide. The McMullen Building was part of the funding with an award of $464,139 in tax credits.
“The McMullen Building stands prominently on Baltimore Street in downtown Cumberland and was a main street landmark as soon as it opened as the city’s first department store in 1896,” read a release from Hogan’s office. “It stands four stories tall and is clad in white glazed bricks locally produced by the Mount Savage Enameled Brick Company. The rehabilitation project will allow for the continued use of first- and second-floor commercial office spaces and create additional residential apartment units on the third and fourth floors.”
In addition to the tax credits, the project has been selected to receive a $325,000 upper-story development grant through Maryland Housing and Community Development Administration. The grant was secured through the assistance of the city of Cumberland.
The funding will be used for roof work as well as fire suppression upgrades, including the installation of a sprinkler system, according to Eagan.
“So the money definitely helps with that,” said Eagan. “Contingency costs are never good; we expect curve balls when working with old buildings, but this helps move the project along. It helps pay for these things that have popped up.”
Once completed, Eagan and Hendershot hope to have a restaurant for the ground level front.
“The city and the state have really been a blessing for us and the funding has been huge for us,” said Hendershot.
The restoration project is expected to cost between $3 million and $4 million when complete.
