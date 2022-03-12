CUMBERLAND — The McMullen Building, a landmark on the downtown pedestrian mall, is under new ownership with plans underway for a $2 million renovation.
Located at 138 N. Baltimore St., the building, best known for housing Woolworths and later the G.C. Murphy Co. department store in the 20th century, was constructed in 1912.
Local businessmen Chris Hendershot and Garrett Eagan, owners of Cartridges Galore, purchased the building in 2020 and are planning a renovation that includes adding 14 luxury apartments and six business spaces.
"It's very exciting," said Hendershot. "It's been in the works for the last year and a half and things are finally happening, which is nice."
The 70,000 square-foott building has three stories and one below-ground level. In recent years, the first floor commercial space has been vacant while multiple state agencies, including the One-Stop Job Center, lease the below-ground level.
According to Hendershot, M&T Bank has committed up to $1.5 million in loans while the owners have applied for a variety of grant opportunities to cover the total cost.
The exterior of the building will receive a modern facade and a solar panel array will be added to the roof to produce green energy.
"I think this will be one of the biggest projects since the Footer Building renovation (on Howard Street)," Eagan said. "We think it has some buzz about it and we want to continue it and be a part of what is happening downtown."
The owners said they hope to attract a restaurant as the anchor business for the first floor.
"Since it's at the entrance of the east end of the mall, we really want it to be a cornerstone attraction," Eagan said. "It will be one of the first things people will see, so we want to have a restaurant with a name everyone will know."
Hendershot said the work will be done in accordance with the Maryland Historical Trust.
"We want an industrial look that we think will be popular with the renters," he said. "It's very similar to the Footer Building — wood floors, warehouse style windows, industrial ... that style of apartment. We think it fits in with the Baltimore Street (redevelopment) project and it will help the economy with people living and working in the downtown."
The owners expect the work to be done by fall and they can begin renting the units.
"Chris and I were born and raised in Cumberland and we got are start as small business owners in Cumberland," Eagan said. "We could have chosen to go out of state but we chose Cumberland because we have fond memories of going downtown and shopping as kids, or going to Coney Island and shopping with our grandparents and family."
