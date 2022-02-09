ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s Democratic lawmakers in the General Assembly are taking another run at major environmental legislation during this year’s session with plans to set the state on course for net zero carbon emissions by 2045, according to top legislators and aides in both chambers.
If passed, Democrats’ goal to slice the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 60% would be one of the most aggressive measures in the country, according to data from the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, a global climate policy think tank.
Democratic lawmakers said they still need to remedy some of their differences over reduction targets, timetables and the details of how they plan to achieve the reductions, but they said there is broad agreement on certain aspects of their plans.
Their legislation would require state-owned buildings over 25,000 square feet to cut emissions to net zero by 2035 and privately-owned buildings of the same size to achieve net zero by 2040.
The bills would mandate that all new buildings be ready for the installation of solar energy and electric vehicle charging stations by 2024.
The legislation would set a cap on emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas, from landfills. The 51,500 tons of methane emitted from Maryland landfills in 2017 was equivalent to the emissions of over 254,000 passenger vehicles driven for one year, according to data from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The bills would also create additional mechanisms to more closely monitor and curb methane. In 2017, the state underestimated methane emissions from landfills by over 39,000 tons, according to state data.
The bills would transition the state’s light-duty vehicle fleet, currently about 5,500 cars and small trucks, to zero emission electric or hybrid vehicles. The Senate version would require that 100% of passenger and light-duty vehicles being purchased by the state be zero emission or hybrids by 2033. In 2021, the fleet included a mere 49 zero emission electric vehicles.
Senate and House leaders said the bill will address environmental justice by promoting job opportunities and investing in clean energy projects in neighborhoods that have historically been plagued by high pollution, such as certain areas in Baltimore.
Maryland voters appear receptive to climate change legislation.
A January poll commissioned by Chesapeake Climate Action Network Maryland, one of the state’s leading environmental groups, found that 63% of Maryland voters think the state should prioritize cutting pollution by 60% by 2030.
The renewed push comes after the climate legislation from last year, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2021, failed when Democrats in the two chambers could not agree on an amended bill.
Now, Democratic lawmakers said they are coordinating closely to avoid the breakdown in talks that tanked their efforts last session.
Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George’s, and Del. Kumar Barve, D-Montgomery, are chairs of committees that will oversee most of the legislation.
The Senate will introduce one large bill, while Barve and House legislators will deliver several smaller bills, each designed to address a segment of climate change challenges, lawmakers said in interviews.
The result is a complicated legislative process, and Democratic lawmakers are still not in agreement over the particulars in both chambers.
The Senate bill, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, was introduced quietly late last month and the first bill in the House, Comprehensive Climate Solutions, was proposed a few days later.
Pinsky and Barve are longtime leaders on environmental issues in the General Assembly. Pinsky has been a member of the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee since 1994 and has introduced a version of the Climate Solutions Now Act for three years in a row. Barve has chaired the Environment and Transportation Committee since 2015 and was a member of the state’s Commission on Climate Change from 2007 to 2014.
Pinsky and Barve told Capital News Service they have been working closely together and held meetings before the start of the legislative session to iron out differences that could threaten the new legislation.
When the 2021 bill failed last session, one of the major sticking points was the rate at which the state would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This year, they will start out more closely aligned.
Last year, Democrats juggled cutting emissions by 50% or 60% and there was a 10 year difference in their timeline for when the reduction would be completed. This year, they are aligned on a 60% cut and the chambers are only two years apart on the implementation.
Pinsky said in an interview he hopes that an omnibus bill will prevent lawmakers from picking and choosing which environmental legislation to vote for, which he said can help make clear to voters where their representatives stand on climate issues in an election year.
Senate Minority Leader Bryan Simonaire, R-Anne Arundel, said Republican members were willing to work with Democrats on climate issues.
“The Republican Senate Caucus stands ready to work in a bipartisan manner to craft balanced legislation that supports a healthy environment and deals with the impacts of a changing climate,” Simonaire said in a statement. “When legislation is advanced without collaboration, it tends to be more extreme and not in the best interest of Maryland.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.