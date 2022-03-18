CUMBERLAND, Md. — Del. Mike McKay continues to push for legislation in Annapolis that would provide basic dental coverage for Medicaid recipients.
McKay, proudly referred to as the "Dental Delegate" for his efforts to expand dental coverage in recent years, is seeking to provide the less fortunate with dental care, subsequently relieving hospital emergency rooms of handling dental cases.
"If you are on Medicaid, you have your doctors and hospital covered, but with this you will be able to go to the dentist for oral health," McKay said. "The bill has been heard in the Senate and it will be heard in the House."
McKay said he is optimistic the bill will be passed during this session.
"In Allegany County, 69% (of residents) are eligible for Medicaid. They are either at or below the poverty line," he said. "I believe oral health is one of the most important areas of health. Having a good smile goes a long way, especially when looking for a job. Ultimately it strengthens the community we live in."
McKay said Medicaid recipients often go to hospital emergency rooms for dental issues.
"It can prevent people from going to the ER where they may get provided with opioids. We don't want people going to the ER," he said.
The specific areas of coverage are still being worked out, according to McKay. "There will be teeth cleaning and a certain amount for fillings, etcetera. It will be very basic."
William C. Ferguson, state Senate president, and Del. Maggie McIntosh, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, according to McKay, are exploring ways to fund the program.
"I spoke to both of them and they have said it is on their radar to fund. While they have not said it will happen, they said it is something they are working."
McKay said no state general funds will go toward the program.
"If we do this, the federal government will pick up 60%. We may also get some help from insurance companies who can provide assistance from the fees that generate income," he said.
"But we also hope to find money from the cigarette restitution lawsuits. Maryland gets money from that. When the cigarette restitution lawsuits were finalized, the state of Maryland gets X amount of dollars from that. So because oral health and smoking going hand in hand we are looking at using some of that money for it.
McKay said he is "proud" to champion the cause of oral health for all.
"It is so significant," he said. "If we can get this in the Medicaid portfolio it will be huge."
