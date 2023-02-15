CUMBERLAND — Downtown residents and business owners are invited to a town hall meeting on Feb. 23 to learn more about construction expected to begin on the pedestrian mall in April.
The $15 million Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project will include extensive work that could last up to 18 months. The project features replacing underground utility lines, adding high-capacity broadband, reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall and reconstructing parklets while adding new trees, shrubs and flowers.
The meeting will be held in the Allegany High School theater at 900 Seton Drive at 6 p.m.
According to Melinda Kelleher, executive director for the Downtown Development Commission, all downtown business owners, property owners and residents are invited to attend in person or via Zoom. Those wishing to attend by either method are asked to register by Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.
“You must register to attend this meeting, whether you attend in person or by Zoom. If you attend by Zoom, you will receive a link a few days before the meeting,” Kelleher said via email.
The meeting is designed to inform stakeholders of the possible impact of construction as well as presenting a mitigation plan to cope with possible disruptions. Residents, property and business owners and employees could experience changes to utilities and pathways to enter and exit their locations.
Organizers would like any questions to be submitted in advance.
“You can email them directly to me and I will get them in the hands of those who can answer them,” said Kelleher. “Questions will be addressed during the town hall meeting. If you have additional questions during the town hall, we will have microphones set up in the aisles and we will have time designated for these questions. If you are attending virtually and have a question, you will be asked to type it in the chat.
“Please do not wait until the meeting to ask the questions you have now. We expect that many of your questions will be answered during the meeting.”
To register to attend, visit the city of Cumberland website at: https://www.cumberlandmd.gov/FormCenter/Boards-Commissions-5/Town-Hall-Meeting-60
For additional information, contact Kelleher via email at melinda.kelleher@cumberlandmd.gov or by phone at 301-759-6443.
