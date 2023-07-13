CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Allegany County Fair opened for the first time in 1869, but, in 1924, it finally had a place to call its own. To commemorate that event next year, the fair will create a museum to honor those 100 years.
Fair organizers are in search of memories and the memorabilia that represent the event. During the next year, beginning with this year’s fair, anyone with a memory to share — pictures, programs, a stuffed animal or blue ribbon — is invited to turn it in.
Whether donated or lent, the fair will display it next year in the museum.
Those wanting to turn in items during this year’s fair can take them to the fair office at the grandstand (the door on the right). After this year’s fair, items can be brought to the fair office in the multi-purpose building.
Anyone with questions can call fairgrounds manager Kevin Kamauf at 301-729-1200 or email him at kkamauf@alleganygov.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.