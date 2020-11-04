CUMBERLAND — A disturbance Tuesday at a Frederick Street residence and a traffic stop early Wednesday on Queen City Drive resulted in two arrests on drug possession charges, according to Cumberland Police.
John Gilbert Caldwell, 68, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijauna) and possession of drug paraphernalia before he was released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Caldwell was arrested at the Frederick Street residence where crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were in plain view of the investigating officer, police said.
Early Wednesday, a traffic stop at Queen City Drive and Centre Street led to a K-9 scan and search of the occupants and vehicle.
Tyler Waid Sutton, 22, of Garrett, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and drug paraphernalia. He was released on his personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
Police reportedly discovered crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search.
