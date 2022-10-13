SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Two local men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle following an accident early Wednesday.
The single-vehicle crash near the intersection of state Routes 28 and 956 in Short Gap happened just after 1:30 a.m. According to the Short Gap Volunteer Fire Company, the vehicle struck the Route 28 south traffic light post, detaching it from its concrete base.
In a Facebook post, the fire company said the men, “with no regard for their own safety, and no protective equipment,” pulled the woman from the vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders.
She was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The fire company said the men, who according to the fire department did not want to be identified, were awakened by the crash and went to provide assistance. One used a fire extinguisher to beat back heat and flames enough to reach inside the vehicle to unbuckle the driver. Together, the men pulled her out, and were later assisted by a Mineral County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
“Without the selflessness and bravery they both displayed last night, this would have unquestionably been a fatal accident under the most horrible of circumstances,” read the post.
In addition to Short Gap, Fort Ashby Volunteer Company and a medic from Cresaptown responded, as did the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Additional information about the accident was not available from the sheriff’s office.
