CUMBERLAND — Hanukkah, the festive eight-day celebration observed by those of Jewish faith, begins today. Otherwise called the Festival of Lights, the holiday brings light, joy and warmth to homes and communities around the world.
The word “hanukkah,” spelled many different ways, means “dedication” in Hebrew, and commemorates the victory of a small group of Jewish rebels, collectively known as the Maccabees, over the armies of Syria in 165 B.C.E. and the “rededication” of the Temple in Jerusalem thereafter.
The “light” of the holiday comes literally with the lighting of an additional candle each day. The candles, placed in a menorah, represent the oil that miraculously lasted for eight days after the victorious Maccabees could only find a small jug thought to only contain enough for a single day. Menorahs have since been used to celebrate the holiday that falls during some of the darkest and coldest days of the year.
But despite their significance, the menorah itself can take many forms. Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab, a longtime member of the B’er Chayim Temple in downtown Cumberland, has been collecting them for many years.
“I’d say I have about 150,” said Hurwitz-Schwab, adding she was inspired to start collecting by her husband, Doug. “He has a Boy Scout collection of memorabilia and I thought I’d start collecting menorahs as my own hobby.”
Her collection features pieces found at local craft fairs, on eBay, and some picked up during her travels abroad.
One of her most notable pieces is a “Menurkey Menorah,” minted by the Jewish Museum in 2013 when the first day of Hanukkah and Thanksgiving fell on the same day, an event that happens only once every 353 or more years.
Hurwitz-Schwab has another favorite, an antique menorah from Hungary dating to the 1930s that features a swivel arm so that the Jewish family who owned it could easily disguise the menorah as a candelabra as anti-Semitism spread across Europe during the Holocaust. “I have more whimsical ones, like a Volkswagen Bus menorah, and other more serious ones that commemorate the places where Jewish people have been persecuted,” she said.
Traditionally, Betsey and Doug Schwab have chosen to use family menorahs passed down to them for the celebration. On the last night of Hanukkah, they will light a 4-foot-tall menorah and display it at the front of their home. “The menorah is supposed to be in the window,” she said.
Although she takes pleasure in her collection, the holiday is a quiet one for Hurwitz-Schwab and her family. “Hanukkah is really a minor holiday in the Jewish calendar,” she said, “and the only reason it’s become a big thing is because it falls around Christmas … but Hanukkah is not the Jewish Christmas.”
Betsey and Doug will celebrate by lighting the candles and saying the blessing each night, as well as partaking in latkes, a fried potato pancake traditionally served for Hanukkah because they are cooked in oil to commemorate the vial of oil lasting for eight days. When their sons, Eli and Avi, were younger, Hurwitz-Schwab and her husband would share small gifts with them and play dreidel, sometimes with foil-wrapped chocolate coins called “gelt” as a token prize.
And while many Christmas celebrants are retooling their holiday plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, virtual Hanukkah celebrations are not new to Betsey and Doug. “Our first iChat Hanukkah was in 2010,” said Betsey. “We’ve been doing virtual events for a long time.” In fact, the Schwabs were once featured in MacWorld Magazine for their socially-distanced holiday, long before the term “social distance” was in use.
Hanukkah 2020, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, is a time of reflection for Hurwitz-Schwab.
“All of the holidays this time of year have to do with lights — Kwanzaa lights, Christmas lights, Jewish candles. It’s all about lighting up the darkness,” she said. In fact, between the beginning of November and mid-January, there are approximately 29 holidays observed by seven major world religions, many of them with candles and lights as part of the celebration.
“Obviously we need a lot of light and hope in this upcoming year, and lighting and candles and thinking about the miracle that happened in the Jewish faith makes me think about the miracle of the vaccine, which may allow us to get out of our homes and be together soon,” said Hurwitz-Schwab.
