KEYSER, W.Va. — Mike Price, recently retired CEO of Burlington United Methodist Family Services, was this year’s honoree for Mineral County Days, an event that connects local representatives with state leaders as the West Virginia Legislature begins its sessions.
Price was selected by the Mineral County Days Committee, chaired this year by Patsy Koontz, Anna Campbell and Randy Crane.
“One great tradition of this event is honoring someone from Mineral County who has worked hard to benefit the people in our county or bring recognition to it,” said Crane, who serves as president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce.
“In Mike’s role as CEO, he was able to touch the lives of thousands and thousands of men, women and children who needed help that otherwise would not have been there,” Crane said.
Headquartered in Burlington, BUMFS has offices in Keyser and includes Sarah’s House, Staggers Recovery House and a residence for boys in the Alkire Mansion at Millmeadow Park, Crane said.
In addition to Mineral, BUMFS serves 21 other West Virginia counties. These services cover a variety of needs, including abused children, addiction recovery and girl’s and boy’s homes, he said.
“In the last few years of Mike’s tenure, BUMFS moved Sarah’s House to a beautifully renovated location in Keyser, acquired and remodeled the Alkire Mansion to be used as a boy’s home and acquired another property to be used as an additional recovery house,” Crane said.
Price also created lasting partnerships with various state agencies that help provide funding and support, Crane said.
“That is an incredible legacy to be proud of, which is why we are honoring Mike Price this year,” Crane said.
