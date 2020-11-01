I laid down a serious number of boot prints in the woods of West Virginia recently.
I’m immensely pleased with my store-bought knee that kicked topographical backside for four hours.
I’m not a big fan of Green Mountain Road, especially when descending, but that’s how you get from Keyser to the Allegheny Wildlife Management Area that the state’s natural resources people manage up in the high country. I mean, I don’t blame whoever designed the road or built it. I’m amazed there is a road there at all.
There was probably no way they could keep from having an axle-breaking ditch on the uphill side or sheer slopes on the downhill side. “Slopes” is actually a bad choice of words on my part. Anything steeper than 45 degrees is either a cliff or a precipice. There is a guard rail, but it didn’t do much to assuage a touch of apprehension on my part.
There is room for two vehicles to pass on Green Mountain Road. In fact, I’d say clearance between two passing trucks is 4 maybe even 5 inches. That doesn’t faze some drivers. I think they take it as a challenge as they whip around blind curves.
If you like the smell of hot brakes, you will love the return trip.
The purpose of the trip and the pedestrian, sylvan jaunt was to hunt turkeys. The reality is that I saw zero turkeys and zero turkey sign. By sign I mean places where they have scratched up the leaves or left droppings.
But, oh my, what an elixir this 2,600-foot afternoon turned out to be. The temperature was in the high 50s with a wind of 12 mph and stronger gusts, but I was most comfortable the way I was garbed. A lot of the leaves had already fallen at that elevation on the windward side of the mountain.
My sandwich of deli ham and turkey had a little too much horseradish sauce, so my nasal passages were cleared and I could smell the musty, deciduous woods, adding to the aura.
Green Mountain, by the way, is the same range as Dan’s Mountain, which towers above our home in Rawlings, Maryland. The only differences are that the mountains have different governors and the North Branch of the Potomac River cut between the two mountains a long time ago. That probably took a while, something like two or three gazillion years.
There was one truck at the public parking area when I arrived at noon. It wasn’t a turkey hunter’s rig, however. As I walked into the woods, I met a young man on the way out. He had been scouting for deer, hoping to find signs of a nice buck. He was a cordial fellow, as I have found most Mineral Countians to be.
During my career at the Cumberland Times-News we had a bureau in Keyser and I worked out of it for a few years, covering all things Mineral County. During that stint I came to know county residents, including establishment types, to be approachable, friendly and cooperative.
There used to be a sign on the West Virginia side of the river bridge connecting McCoole, Maryland, with Keyser and it read “The Friendliest City in the USA.” I’ve often wondered why that sign was removed.
So … I didn’t get or even see a turkey, but anytime I can put a game tag on an afternoon like that I claim it as a successful harvest.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
