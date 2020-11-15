(Big Coconuts, Strange Bars is a chapter from Mike Sawyers’ book “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life.” To order it in time for Christmas, send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557)
The guy was big and he was burly.
His bulky frame blocked the garish light from the jukebox in the corner. Only the sound got around him and it was having trouble.
The sound wasn’t the only thing having trouble. It looked as if I was in for a maelstrom of my own. The hell of it was, I had no idea why.
But then, only reasonable men need reasons.
My hunting partner and I were a long way from home. We’d spent two long days tromping through the sagebrush and rocky outcroppings of northern Washington, searching for, shooting at and occasionally hitting chukars, pheasants and quail. Actually, come to think about it, we had done very well and toted a hodgepodge of upland birds on ice in the back of the truck.
What we didn’t have on ice was beer and we were plenty thirsty.
There was only one tavern within reasonable driving distance of our camp. It catered, on this Saturday night to a mixed clientele, big-and-bigger, tough-and-tougher loggers and construction workers.
Old Burly’s attention was fixed directly on me, even though it was somewhat enfeebled by an unknown quantity of grog that had entered his bloodstream and begun to work on his brain cells, although I imagine the alcohol had some trouble locating its destination.
Unfortunately, it was my best and sober guess that the enfeeblement did not reach all the way to his fists, which dangled from his thick wrists like coconuts from guardrail cables. Such are the risks of entering a strange bar in an unknown land. It appeared that years of anxiety about just such an incident were about to be fulfilled. Mark one up for the proponents of self-fulfilling prophecies.
Old Burly leaned toward me, his massive cranium descending until our eyes were on a level plane. From the odor of his breath I could tell that he’d been into the brew for much of the afternoon. It smelled like an August vintage.
“Youridaharleyboy?” he barked. There was heavy emphasis on the “boy” part of the inquiry. Quite frankly I did not understand any of the question, with the exception of “boy.” I hesitated to ask “what,” but did so anyway, expecting a reply something like “youhardaheering, boy?”
But all Burly did was say “Harley” and point to my ball cap.
With the speed equal to David Carradine in Kung Fu mode dispatching a bothersome ogre, it registered in my mind what was taking place in Old Burly’s gray matter, as paltry and as clouded as it may be. He had spotted the advertisement for Harley Davidson motorcycles on my hat and wanted to know if I rode one.
By this time, Burly had pulled up one of the unused chairs at our table and was sitting in reverse fashion, using the back of the chair to rest his guardrail cables … I mean arms.
Quick, Mike. Quick. Be quick.
“Uhhh,” I said.
“Uhhh, I was in this store up in Okanogan and it was hotter than hell outside and the sun was beating down and I needed something to shade my eyes and they only had two hats,” I said, very cooly of course.
“Well, they had this hat,” I said, pointing to the one on my head, “and one that said Smucker’s Jelly. Which one would you have chosen,” I asked, getting my feet solidly under me so that I could spring from the table and out the door if necessary.
“Ha,” ole Burly laughed. Just one, short, beer-breath “Ha.”
Fortunately, it was genuine. That “ha” was followed by two more, then a pause and three more.
I had bought a hat and Old Burly had bought a story.
“Norman,” he hollered over his shoulder at the bartender without ever taking his eyes from mine and then he swung one of his coconuts … I mean hands … in the direction of my beer. The bartender got the message and soon two cold ones sat on the table in front of Old Burly and me.
“I like you,” Burly said.
I smiled and said, “I like you, too.”
In fact, I thought that I had never liked anybody any more in my entire life.
Mike Sawyers retired as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News in 2018. His column now appears every other Saturday.
