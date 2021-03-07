The Maryland Fisheries Service wants anglers to know how to identify brook trout. That’s because it is now illegal to keep them in a lot of places, thanks to a regulation that recently kicked in.
Here is the concept. Maryland does not stock brook trout. Thus, if a brookie is caught in, say, Wills Creek, it must be a native fish, descending from brook trout that were here when Dan Cresap and other early explorers walked the local earth.
The agency wants to protect native brook trout.
The new regulation requires immediate release of a brookie if an angler fishing in a put-and-take trout stream happens to catch one. It doesn’t matter if the brook trout is lip hooked with a spinner or gut hooked with bait. Be as gentle as possible and return the trout to the water.
A lip-hooked fish can be grasped lightly with a wet hand while the hook is removed. A deeply hooked trout should be returned to the water by quickly snipping the monofilament line close to the mouth. If it floats belly up then it floats belly up. If it is a victim of delayed mortality then so be it. You have obeyed the regulation by releasing the fish.
East of Interstate 81, that crazy-busy highway that bisects Washington County, any brook trout caught anywhere must be released.
West of Interstate 81 — that’s us in Almost Maryland — the release regulation applies only in designated put-and-take trout fishing areas.
Of course, for years it has also been illegal to keep brook trout in the bulk of the Savage River drainage.
Biologists with the agency admit there are a lot of pressures on native brook trout, such as land practices and pollution, but have said regulating recreational anglers is the only thing they can immediately control. They believe that stopping the death of any brook trout, be it one fish or 15, is worth the prohibition.
I would think that there are few anglers who would not recognize a brook trout, but I suppose it could be a problem with someone new to hip boots and spinning reels. Brookies look substantially different from the brown trout and rainbow trout that make up the catch in put-and-take waters.
A photograph accompanying this column shows all three trout, as well as the cutthroat that is found only in the North Branch of the Potomac River.
During the scoping phase of this new regulation, there were many anglers who commented wanting catch and release for brook trout throughout the state in every water. Some anglers wanted catch and release of all trout to be the law.
So, if your hook happens to get in the mouth or throat or belly of a brook trout while you are fishing in a put-and-take area, do the right thing and return it to the water. In the past, Maryland Natural Resources Police have used the first year of a new regulation as an educational curve. That’s not to say you wouldn’t be charged, though.
By the way, it is still legal to keep two brook trout per day in streams west of Interstate 81 as long as that stream is not a put-and-take area or a part of the Savage River drainage.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
