This is a chapter in Mike Sawyers’ book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life.” To order a copy, send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
Went fishing with a 10-year-old. It went something like this.
Dad?
Yeah!
Are there any sharks in here (New Creek Dam 14 in Grant County)?
Naw!
How come?
Because their kidneys can’t handle fresh water.
But how come they’re not in here?
I don’t know.
•••
Dad?
Yeah!
Do worms have heads?
Sure.
How can you tell?
Put one on the ground and see which way it crawls.
•••
Dad?
Yeah!
Can I reel my bait in.
No, not now.
•••
Dad?
Yeah!
What’s the biggest fish in the world?
I don’t know. Check your Guinness book when we get home.
OK.
•••
Dad?
Yeah!
Is this the smallest fish in the world? (Shows me a two-inch bluegill he has captured by submerging landing net and floating a small worm above it to lure fish which he triumphantly scoops from water).
Could be.
Jason (a friend) says he caught the world’s smallest fish, but this one is smaller.
OK.
•••
Dad?
Yeah!
Can I reel my bait in now?
Still too early.
•••
Why do they call this New Creek Dam? Did somebody just build it?
I’m not sure.
If it’s here for a long time will it be Old Creek Dam?
Probably.
•••
Dad?
Yeah!
Are we in Maryland?
Pretty close to it.
What are we fishing for?
Trout.
I’d like to catch some of those sunfish (pointing to small sunfish cruising back and forth at pole’s length in front of us). Can I?
Yeah. Use that other rod.
•••
Dad?
Yeah!
Do you like hunting or fishing best?
I like them both.
Can I go hunting?
In time.
What do you mean?
In a year or two.
•••
Ryan!
Yeah!
You better reel in your bait now. Looks like some fish is trying to pull your rod into the lake.
(Reel, crank, thump, thump, thump, dip swoosh!)
•••
Dad?
Yeah!
Is that a rainbow trout?
Sure is, and a nice one too.
Bet that’s the biggest trout ever caught here.
Could be.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.