Mike Sawyers

This was not the first time I had heard that robust, I-will-kick-every-other-turkey’s-butt gobble on the ridgeline above the Little Cacapon River near Points in Hampshire County, West Virginia.
I had listened to that longbeard sound off in 1988 and 1989. But this was the morning of May 14, 1990, only my third year of spring gobbler hunting and I was as addicted as a gray squirrel to an acorn. I was learning as I went. In those days, there were only a few gobbler-hunting videos to be had and the techniques associated with the endeavor were evolving rapidly. For example, decoys were just coming onto the market and there was a great safety concern about using them. Then, the term “online” meant you had a phone call.
Earlier that morning, just a little before daylight, I had waded the river and climbed the steep powerline right of way before drifting off into the dark woods to my right.
It was there in 1988 that I first heard this dominant gobbler and I could ascertain that he was coming to me as I used my first caller, an H.S. Strut slate and peg, to entice him. What I didn’t know until I saw them was that he was following three hens. As they got almost into range, they drifted downhill and the gobbler, which I saw briefly, followed them.
In 1989, I called the big boy up from the powerline. I could see his fan as he walked along the other side of a fallen tree about 40 yards from me. When he passed the upended root crown of the large oak, he turned toward me in full strut and took off straight into the air and was gone like a rocket ship at Cape Canaveral. I have no idea what spooked him. I was in full camouflage and backed up to a large tree. I was already in position to shoot.
So, it is year three.
I had gotten a late start that morning and was hoping I would not miss fly-down time. I blew into an owl hooter and could feel the air quiver when the gobbler sounded off. I wondered if I was already in shotgun range of the giant Tom.
I intended to yelp three times on the slate, but after one stroke of the peg he went bonkers on whatever limb he was perched. The forest was in full foliage by then and looking into trees didn’t provide much information.
Before I could even lay the call at my side, I heard him fly down and a second or two later his white head was lighting up the still dim woodland. He was out of range and walking right to left to get on the ridge where I sat.
When the gobbler got behind a fallen log, he stopped and peered, only as a gobbler can, in my direction. I guessed that he was in range of my father’s Winchester Model 50, which was across my lap as I sat against a fat oak tree.
He gobbled. Then up popped his fan. When in strut, the gobbler’s head would be hidden by the log. For at least four or five minutes, it was fan then head, fan then head. I couldn’t get an ethical shot.
I had recently tried to learn how to use a mouth call. That was like listening to you child, after one piano lesson, try to play a concert piece. But, and it became a very important but, the day before the hunt I had watched a video showing how to cluck on a mouth call.
I gave it a shot, pun slightly intended, forcefully saying “chick” into the mouth call. By then I had gotten the shotgun onto one knee. I was ready to shoot.
Immediately the gobbler walked around the log and exposed himself for the first time, although he was still in full strut.
When he decided to stretch his neck upward to get a better look down the ridgeline a load of No. 4 shot sailed out of the 30-inch barrel with a full choke and I reached for my game tag.
As expected, the Tom was a nasty, gnarly ole boy who had most likely sired many of the turkeys living in that part of the world. He pulled the scale to 20.5 pounds, had a heavy beard of 9-inches and 1.25-inch spurs sharp enough to pick you teeth after you had eaten a salami sandwich.
The third year was a charm.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.