CUMBERLAND — A recent report states the number of suicides among active and veteran military personnel since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, more than quadruples the number of service members killed during the conflicts that ensued.
The paper, published in June and written by Thomas Suitt for Brown University’s Cost of War Project, “estimates 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans of the post 9/11 wars have died by suicide, significantly more than the 7,057 service members killed in post-9/11 war operations.”
Jeffrey Horne calls the suicide situation “a national crisis.”
Horne is vice president of the board of directors and chief operating officer of the Stone Ridge Foundation, National Center for Healthy Veterans, and a retired U.S. Army brigadier general.
He helped lead the Army’s suicide task force in 2009-2010.
For more than 15 years, Horne has helped veterans find joy and productivity in their lives.
He believes the current number of soldiers and veterans that have died from suicide in the last decade is closer to 73,000.
“We have been at war for 20 years, the losses are exponential,” Horne said via email.
By comparison, the Vietnam War Memorial includes 58,220 names, he said.
“And that was considered a tragedy that we said as a nation that we would not ever repeat,” Horne said. “(Suicide) is a national emergency.”
America’s volunteer military is “a true cross section of American life,” he said.
“While our ranks are less than 1% of the American population, our volunteers come from all walks of life, all income levels, all social strata,” Horne said.
“Therefore we have similar physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and relational challenges as other Americans,” he said. “The difference is we are forced to become resilient beyond the untrained person. We fight as teams, we rely on each other. Of course, we see much that no one should ever witness, too.”
Now that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is over, “military, veteran and family suicides will certainly rise,” he said.
“Those that are hanging on by a thread will lose hope and the resolve to continue,” Horne said.
Today, roughly 40,000 organizations and government entities include the word “veteran” in their mission statement, he said.
“They all try, but our world of support is too spread apart, too separate,” Horne said.
Veterans are also angry about how they get “kicked from doctor to doctor, agency to agency, and medication to medication,” he said.
They generally lack trust in government services, Horne said.
“That’s why we believe the solution comes from the private sector (including) churches, communities, corporations and campuses,” Horne said. “We need to unite these organizations, bring them together into a network of care across the nation. This opportunity gives a way to actively address the role of faith, family and profession in stability and growth.”
When veterans, National Guard members, reservists and active duty members understand they are not alone, other folks might also be suffering, and many people care about the situation, a special nerve kicks in, he said.
“The urge to protect, to care, to watch out for others,” Horne said.
“Then purpose becomes real, and their lives matter. It’s gradual but with light and caring it grows. This is how we save lives, help the men and women realize their duty is not yet done. They have to step up and make a difference,” he said.
“As a nation, we must open our hearts, take out our car keys, and drive to those we care about, and make sure that they know we are suffering too, but we will survive because we have each other,” Horne said.
Rajeev Ramchand is a senior behavioral scientist and epidemiologist at the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decision making through research and analysis.
He co-directs the organization’s Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute.
Ramchand’s research includes studies on risk factors for suicide, and evaluations of suicide prevention programs.
He’s worked closely with the Department of Defense to investigate military suicide, with the Department of Veterans Affairs to study veteran suicide, and with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office to conduct a psychological autopsy study in New Orleans.
“I started working on this issue in 2008,” Ramchand said of military-related suicides.
“Attention to military suicide within the Department of Defense, as well as in the (civilian) community, has grown almost exponentially,” he said and talked of various suicide prevention programs that have been developed over the years.
It’s very difficult to measure how successful the efforts are, however.
“We need these programs evaluated,” Ramchand said.
Data shows that men have a much higher suicide rate than women, Ramchand said.
“There are more men in the military than there are in the general population,” he said. “In the United States, men are more likely to die by suicide than women. So, just due to the gender composition of the military, we would expect the military suicide rate to be higher than the civilian rate.”
But, specific reasons for suicide are frequently unknown.
“Not many of them leave notes,” Ramchand said.
“My hope is that the (military branches) are in fact learning from each other and collaborating,” he said of efforts to understand and prevent suicides.
