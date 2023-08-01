KEYSER, W.Va. — With both offices staffed and a new president, the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce along with the Mineral County Convention & Visitors Bureau, are working together to enliven the local economic climate.
“Our job is to promote business involvement and interaction with the community,” said Billie Jo Bennett, a resident of Grant County, who came on board as executive director for the Mineral chamber in February following the retirement of Randy Crane.
Leeanne King of Keyser is serving as executive director for the visitor’s bureau as of June. She fills the spot vacated by Ashley Rotruck.
“As tourism director, my job is to get people to come into the county, hopefully for longer than a day, to stay in our hotels and motels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores. They might also want to consider other options such as cabin rentals,” King said. “We also want residents to get out and do things.”
Also new to the job is Katie Gattens, a sales representative for Coldwell Banker — Hometown Realty, who was elected president by the seven-member Chamber Board of Directors in July after Patsy Koontz stepped down.
Brainstorming even while being interviewed, Bennett and King are enjoying a good working relationship, with economic growth for Mineral County as the overall goal.
Although no date has been set, plans are underway for a Beer Fest, which likely will be held at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby sometime in 2024. The event is to feature music, food and vendors and showcase Keyser’s Queens Point Craft Pub and other West Virginia breweries.
Also on tap will be Mineral County Days when the new year begins and the West Virginia Legislature goes into session. The annual event allows Mineral Countians to petition lawmakers and network with state agencies in Charleston.
A Heritage Trail event is set for Sept. 23-24, which is a driving tour of historic sites in Mineral County, including the Carskadon Mansion on Mineral Street in Keyser, Travelers Rest on U.S. Route 50 west of Burlington and Ashby’s Fort Museum on state Route 28 in Fort Ashby.
A “new and bigger” business directory will be coming out soon, Bennett said. Both executive directors are working on a community calendar to be posted on the chamber and visitor’s bureau Facebook pages and websites.
Bennett publishes the chamber’s online newsletter every month. She said five new businesses have become members since she began her job, brining the total to 106. Part of her duties is organizing the annual Awards Banquet and Legislative Dinner.
The chamber and CVB offices are home to the Mineral Gallery, which offers space for local artists and artisans to display and sell their work as part of the Mountain Arts Guild.
King and Bennett’s offices are located at 167 S. Mineral St., next to the former Potomac Valley Hospital. For more information on the chamber or visitor’s bureau, call 304- 788-2513.
