KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission was approached Jan. 31 by representatives from the Potomac Valley Conservation District and West Virginia Conservation Agency with their proposal for a continued contribution of $20,000 for operation and maintenance of dam sites for 2023.
There are 170 high-hazard dams in the state, with 73 located in the Potomac Valley district, according to Don Whetzel, watershed manager, during the commission’s regular meeting.
“Nearly 60 percent of West Virginia residents are protected by the dams,” he said. Most of the dams are close to 50 years old, according to data.
“There are approximately 30 dam sites in Mineral County, but they are managed by various agencies,” according to Luke McKenzie, county administrator.
“All of the dams serve the primary purpose of flood control,” he said.
“Maintenance of the dams is important to ensure that the dams remain safe and sustainable,” McKenzie said, adding that the county does not provide maintenance on the dams.
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said in a telephone interview that budget requests will be decided on April 19 following the commission’s budget workshops that begin this month
“We have timelines from the state that we have to meet,” Ellifritz said, noting that the county budget needs to be completed by mid-March.
Representatives from the Tucker Community Foundation also presented a budget request for $1,500, which is an additional $500 from last year’s amount.
Replacement of 11 light fixtures at the courthouse with energy-saving LED bulbs at a cost of $3,500 will be completed by BK Electric, McKenzie said.
McKenzie also presented an estimate to repair the restroom in the sheriff’s office resulting from sewage backup in the sheriff and assessor’s offices for $7,231. It was tabled until the next meeting.
A credit of $6,851 from West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation was reported, which represents routine adjustments from regional jail bills.
