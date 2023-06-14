KEYSER, W.Va. — Tempers flared Tuesday between the Mineral County commissioners and Sheriff Forest “Buddy” Ellifritz over disagreements that have deteriorated into personal animosity in recent months.
Communication breakdowns and differences over the designation of responsibilities have been at the core of contention between the sheriff and the three commissioners — Roger Leathermam, Jerry Whisner and Charles Staggs — as well as Luke McKenzie, county administrator.
Although a number of issues were raised among the officials, three dominated the meeting: storage space for the sheriff’s office, disagreements over security camera maintenance at the Mineral County Courthouse and allegations of a bounced check issued by Ellifritz.
According to Ellifrtiz, communications problems have existed since 2021. “How come I’m always the one that never gets communicated with but I’m expected to communicate everything with you?” Ellifritz said.
Commissioner Roger Leatherman said Ellifritz filed an ethics complaint against the commissioners with the state without attempting to talk to the board about his concerns.
Discussions between the parties went on for an hour and a half.
Ellifritz took issue with county officials accessing the courthouse security system to perform maintenance, including the replacement of batteries. He said he has made numerous requests for the county to contact him before touching the system.
Ellifritz wrote a letter read by Whisner at the meeting, saying, “I have ordered my security officers to remove anyone from the courthouse who attempts to manipulate, in any way, the court security system without contacting Sgt. (Ronald) Anderson or myself. They have also been ordered to arrest any person who refuses to leave.” Ellifritz added, “It appears the only way I can stop people from going behind my back and interfering with my office is to take drastic measures.”
McKenzie had the batteries replaced in the security camera system. He said the actions were not taken out of disrespect, adding that county staff had done similar maintenance in the past.
“The sheriff does not have control over court security (systems) in this county. ...” McKenzie said. “The commission has the ability to access any areas that are non-law enforcement sensitive and maintain any equipment, including court security equipment. We cannot be stopped from providing maintenance to equipment we own.”
Ellifritz and the commissioners also quarreled over attempts to place storage units into use for the sheriff’s department. In addition, tempers flared over payment for a Christmas party.
Lauren Ellifritz, the county clerk and wife of Sheriff Ellifritz, explained the situation that led to the sheriff being accused of issuing a bad check.
“The Mineral County sheriffs held a recognition Christmas dinner at the Fort Ashby Fire Department on Dec. 17, 2022,” she said, adding the total cost was $1,380, with Sheirff Ellifritz contributing a check for $780 to help pay for the event.
The check subsequently bounced; however, Sheriff Ellifritz produced a letter from the bank stating it was a banking error and not the sheriff’s fault that the check did not initially clear.
“Do you know what it is called when you accuse me of having (my wife) write a check to cover my bad check? The law calls that embezzlement,” said Sheriff Ellifritz.
Sheriff Ellifritz asked Leatherman to apologize to his wife for his demeanor during past discussions involving the check incident. Leatherman, although he took issue with the exact tenor of the exchange, apologized to Lauren Ellifritz if he had offended her.
Arrangements were also made for McKenzie and Sheriff Ellifritz to sit down to work out solutions for storage space needs and other issues.
