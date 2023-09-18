KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials are considering the installation of a gun range at Larenim Park in Burlington.
The topic was discussed Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Mineral County Commission at the board’s offices on Armstrong Street, Keyser.
“I have been looking into that,” said Commissioner Charles “Dutch” Staggs. “People from the county travel to Cumberland or Maysville to target shoot. We wanted to go over (to Larenim Park) and see if we can agree on a place. Right now my goal is just to get some kind of range set up with the least amount of money involved.”
Commissioner Roger Leatherman said, “We get a lot of demand for it. There’s a lot of people that’s wanting one.”
Located along Upper Patterson Creek Road, Larenim Park consists of 373 acres with ball fields, pavilions, a stage, five miles of trails and a flood control dam stocked with fish by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
The commissioners were asked if the shooting range would interfere with current activities such as picnics, sports, plays and concerts.
“That is the whole thing; we got to pick a place,” said Commissioner Jerry Whisner. “This would be across the road from the ball fields up against the dam, back in there. It would be in close proximity to the amphitheater but it would be back at the end of the field from that. That would be something where, if there’s an event, the shooting range would be closed.”
Whisner said grant funding might be available for the project.
“At one time the DNR had some money available for shooting ranges,” he said. “I will reach out to (Del.) Gary Howell and see if that would still be available.”
“Once we get that range set up then I think we’ll be available for some grants like an NRA grant,” said Staggs. “There are some other places out there that have money available for an already-established range. Then we can improve it from there.”
The commissioners were asked about the availability of a bow shooting range.
“Up at Jennings Randolph (Lake) they have a bow range with 3D targets where you can walk a path and shoot different things,” said Staggs. “That could be something we could consider to put up is a target for bows.”
“I’d like to see this come to fruition,” said Whisner. “It would be great for the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.