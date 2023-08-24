KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to explore reinstating an annual auditing schedule for the county's 11 volunteer fire departments.
Commissioner Jerry Whisner said none of the volunteer fire companies are under suspicion of financial wrongdoing, but a regular review of each unit's books is overdue.
"Several years ago the county commissioners adopted an ordinance requiring the fire departments to have an audit every year," said Whisner. "The goal was to eliminate any embezzlement. In the past there had been a lot of embezzlement in the fire departments and ambulance services, too. It was a lot of money."
Whisner said the county was notified a few years ago that the state auditor's office would be taking over performing financial audits on fire departments.
"So we slacked off on our requirement," said Whisner. "The audit that we required was very expensive; some companies paid $5,000 to have that done. So we backed off a little bit thinking the auditor's office was going to take over. Well, they haven't done it."
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said the state had completed audits of fire departments in some counties but fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So we were concerned about potential embezzlement again," said Whisner. "We wondered if we should implement an audit."
County Administrator Luke McKenzie said a lot of taxpayer money — about $60,000 per department — is distributed to the departments each year.
"We've been releasing funds for a lot of years without anyone holding their feet to fire," McKenzie added.
"For some reason, fire departments and ambulance services are susceptible to embezzlement," said Whisner. "They deal with a lot of money. It's temptation."
McKenzie said no uniform method of performing audits was in place. "The departments do them differently," he said. "Some have an accountant that does it and some do it themselves."
"Some of the departments bring us audits," said Ellifritz. "Some are very thorough and bring us a full report and some will give us a piece of paper that says 'Yeah, we balance.'"
The officials estimated that the cost of an audit was around $3,000 to $5,000 or more.
"We don't want to put an undue burden on them, but then again, we want them to be fiscally responsible," said Whisner.
The commissioners agreed to continue to pursue the idea and explore having an audit policy in place for early next year.
