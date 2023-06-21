KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Commissioners approved an across the board increase in building permit fees for residential and commercial construction projects.
The increase was approved unanimously during a June 13 meeting by commissioners Jerry Whisner, Roger Leatherman and Charles Staggs.
“They’ve been low forever, so we increased them but they’re not exorbitant,” Whisner said.
“Really the biggest increase is at the higher dollar values,” said Staggs. “So instead of somebody building a $500,000 house and only paying a $25 fee, now they will pay a couple hundred dollars.”
Staggs said the permit fee for smaller improvement projects, such as adding a deck for $5,000, will remain small.
“We are trying to get some of these more expensive jobs to cost more just to recoup some of our money,” said Staggs.
“If somebody applied for a permit for a project that’s $1 million, their fee is only a couple hundred dollars.” said Whisner. “So it would be a little larger than before.”
Luke McKenzie said the new fee schedule is still lower than many other counties and municipalities in West Virginia.
According to the new schedule, the fee for residential construction jobs $50,000 or under will cost no more than $100. Projects $50,000 to $75,000 will be $125. Construction $75,000 to $100,000 will cost $150. Projects costing $100,000 to $150,000 will cost $200.
Larger residential construction projects of $150,000 to $250,000 will cost $300. Construction $250,000 to $500,000 will be $400. Projects $500,000 to $1 million will be charged $500.
Residential construction jobs over $1 million will be charged $1 per $1,000 of the project.
The new fee schedule for commercial construction projects $50,000 or under will have a fee of no more than $150. Projects $50,000 to $75,000 will cost $200. Construction $75,000 to $100,000 costs $250. Projects $100,000 to $150,000 cost $400. Projects $150,000 to $250,000 is $500, and construction $250,000 to $500,000 is $750.
Commercial projects $500,000 to $1 million are $1,000. Projects above $1 million will be charged $2 per $1,000 of the project.
The new fee schedule will go into effect July 1.
