KEYSER, W.Va. — Not wasting any time getting the county needs presented to state officials, Mineral County connected with lawmakers on the very first and second days of the West Virginia Legislature.
In past years, caravans of people representing Mineral County have traveled to Charleston for the annual Mineral County Days event, taking with them displays and catered get-togethers to call attention to what’s going on in the county, and showing how those who have the power to make things happen can help.
This year because of coronavirus restrictions, the 21st installment of the event went virtual, using Zoom and other computer-based programs or applications.
On the home front, Randy Crane hooked up for the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Clark represented the Mineral County Development Authority, and Ashley Centofonti promoted Mineral County Tourism.
“We had a very successful Mineral County Days this year, despite not being able to travel to Charleston due to the pandemic,” Crane said.
“We were able to hold two days of videoconferencing, which worked out very well,” he said.
“Meetings were held with seven different departments in addition to celebrating the Mineral County Days honoree, who this year is Michael Price,” Crane said.
Departments included agriculture, commerce, tourism, health and human resources, transportation, arts, culture and history, and natural resources.
This year’s featured presentation was the Mineral County Days video, highlighting what the county has to offer.
“Randy made the video for Mineral County Days. He and I went around and took photos and videos of the businesses and tourism assets, and he compiled them to create the video,” Centofonti said.
“The link to the video was shared along with each invitation for each of the meetings. And if there was time after each meeting, we played the video for the departments,” Centofonti said.
The video may be viewed on the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page under “Videos.” The video also may be viewed at https://youtu.be/bB8iMLLyEtU.
“We are very grateful for the cooperative partnerships we have made with the leadership in each of these departments in Charleston,” Crane said.
