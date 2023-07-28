KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials voted Tuesday to give county employees a $2,080 increase in their annual salaries.
Several employees attended the regularly scheduled meeting of the Mineral County Commission to voice their frustration with current pay levels.
Loren Ellifritz, county clerk, said that most of the employees, primarily salaried staff, make between $12 and $13.50 per hour.
“Everything went up during COVID and they said it would go back down,” said one employee. “But we all know nothing went back down; it’s going up.”
“I’ve been here 15 years and over the last 15 years that is all we hear out of the commission is we got no money next year, this year or the year after,” said another employee. “But you guys find money for everything else in the county that you want to purchase.
“But I don’t understand why you can’t give the county employees a legitimate raise just to keep us around. There is so many years of experience here. Not everyone can do these jobs. I don’t see how you can give us less than a dollar raise.”
The commissioners — Jerry Whisner, Roger Leatherman and Charles Staggs — initially offered an 86-cent per hour raise, citing the budgetary strain of having to pay bills for incarceration of all prisoners across the county.
“We hear the jail bill is going up because everything else is going up, but we are feeling that too as families,” said one employee.
“We understand you are underpaid,” said Whisner. “We have good employees and we value them and we don’t want to lose any of you.
“We are forced to pay for the (incarceration cost),” Whisner said. “That is what we gripe about all the time. We pay $54 per day for each incarcerated person from Mineral County who is arrested in Mineral County.”
Whisner said the county pays for all prisoners no matter if the arrest is made by state police, deputies, Potomac State College authorities or a municipality.
“We’ve been lobbying to get that changed and hopefully this next legislative session will change that so the (municipalities) pay for their own,” said Whisner.
Daily incarceration costs have gone down recently, said Whisner, but can go up anytime.
“We are all times wanting to give our employees a raise and it’s just always been we’ve been a little bit scared with the state revamping our jail bill and the formula for that. Our jail cost used to be $48.25 a day for each incarcerated person. Now it’s $54 a day but they have some complicated formula that we try to determine what our costs are going to be.”
After further discussion the commission approved a $1 per hour increase across the board in base pay, which was met with applause.
“Everyone, your salary will increase by $2,080 a year,” said Whisner. “For those who get the (annual) step (increase) that is $1.14. For those who don’t get the step, which is seven of you, it’s a straight dollar per hour.”
Leatherman said the increase will cost the county $157,000 added to the budget each year.
“That is the best we can do right now,” said Whisner. “We are constantly considering this any we can and we will do it again. Our goal is to get you a better wage.”
