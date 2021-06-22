Members of Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs this week have their animals in the barns at the Mineral County Fair in Fort Ashby, W.Va. From the left, Claire Westfall, 12, of Keyser, a student at Frankfort Middle School; Chloe Westfall, 16, a student at Frankfort High School; and Sam Westfall, 9, also a student at Frankfort Middle, line up their “Hampshire cross” lambs in anticipation of the livestock show and sale.