FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Chloe Westfall, 16, is the oldest of three siblings who are raising lambs at the Mineral County Fair.
Chloe’s sister Claire, 12, and brother Sam, 9, also have lambs entered in the fair. This is their fourth year, Chloe said.
“We raise them to sell them here, either for breeders or meat,” Chloe said, explaining that some breeds of sheep are better for wool, but these are all “Hampshire crosses.”
The lambs are kept at their grandparents’ farm, owned by Jon and Leslie Ritchie. The youngsters go every day to feed, water, help lead them around, clean the barn, worm, vaccinate and shear the lambs.
“They’re not as needy as a human baby,” Chloe said, confirming that raising farm animals can be a demanding job.
“Every lamb has its own personality. Some are really stubborn, some are really friendly, some are skittish,” she said.
“I’m learning how to be responsible,” Claire said.
Sam said he is learning how to take care of animals, and is aware of some of the expenses involved, naming the purchase price as an example.
Sam listed some of the requirements for the livestock show during the fair.
“We have to clean and shear them, clean out the cage, and decide whether to show them with or without a halter. If you don’t use a halter, you hold their head — that’s how you lead them.”
Julie Sions, agriculture teacher at the Mineral County Technical Center, said any youth who exhibits an animal at the fair must be a member of FFA (Future Farmers of America) or 4-H.
The Westfall siblings are members of the Goal Seekers 4-H Club.
Chloe, whose lamb is named Jill, is a student at Frankfort High School. Claire named her lamb Dusky and is a student at Frankfort Middle School. Sam, whose lamb’s name is Blizzard, also attends Frankfort Middle.
Chloe said she doesn’t want to be an “Ag” major, but is aiming to go into art therapy. “But I do want to keep a farm,” she said.
Claire, career-wise, is undecided at this stage in life, and Sam is thinking about pursuing a career as a Division of Natural Resources officer.
“They do learn about the animals they’re working with, but to me ... the community … the life skills they’re learning is what’s important,” Sions said.
The 72nd annual Mineral County Fair, sponsored by the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company, runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds.
