LEWISBURG, W.Va — In the second round of Mineral County Little League’s journey through the West Virginia state tournament bracket, the District 6 champs suffered a humbling defeat.
Mineral County opponent Ceredo-Kenova overcame an early 3-0 deficit, aided by a slew of fielding and base-running errors, to send the local representatives down to the losers bracket.
But that’s when Mineral County struck fire, outscoring its next three opponents 50-5 which included a 15-3 title game triumph over the same Ceredo-Kenova team that scraped by the squad just days earlier, to win the West Virginia Little League state championship.
“They are a great, great group of kids,” Mineral County head coach Brent Williamson said. “Well-mannered, respectful, easily coachable and great teammates. When somebody was down they would always lift each other up. I really enjoyed coaching them this year. There were several kids that showed leadership.”
Williams was assisted by Frankfort baseball and girls basketball assistant coach Mike Orndorff. The roster consisted of 10- to 12-year-olds Jeremiah Babo, Cade Bauer, Landon Cattlett, Carson Feaster, Jaxon Hare, Braylon McGreevy, Korbin McKenzie, Lanson Orndorff, Jesus Perdew and Lucas Williamson.
Mineral County nearly fell in the loser’s bracket after only one game. The local boys fell down to District 5’s Fairmont Little League, 5-0, in the 1st inning, but the team put its resilience on full display in a come-from-behind 11-10 triumph.
The team would drop its next contest against Ceredo-Kenova, 8-6, forcing it to have to play two games in one day to get a shot at the state championship.
The loss may have been the best thing that could’ve happened to Mineral County.
“That game kind of woke us up a little bit,” Williamson said. “If we wanted to win it all, we had to make a change.”
And make a change they did. Mineral County throttled Fairmont, 16-1, to push forward in the bracket for a matchup with District 4 squad Sophie Little League. The upstart area team was up to the challenge, putting forth another beatdown — this time a 19-1 masterpiece.
“Once we started cleaning it up, we didn’t have any errors or mistakes in the field, we just played extraordinarily,” Williamson said. “We kept our bats going, beat Farimont in 3 innings and just carried the momentum into the rest of the day.
“It was just amazing that those kids kept their heads on straight after a loss, it was crazy. They knew what they needed to do.”
For a gritty run like that, having good leadership is a necessity. Babo and Orndorff were the kindling that helped ignite Mineral County’s improved play when hopes looked bleak after the winners-bracket defeat to Ceredo-Kenova.
“Lanson Orndorff was a great leader for the team, he talked them up when they needed it,” Williamson said, “and Jeremiah Babo kept the momentum going for our offense. But both of them together made the team have a tremendous amount of confidence in themselves and their teammates.”
However, once Mineral County got a few wins under its belt, the whole collective matured and came into its own. By the end of the tourney, everyone grew into a leadership role.
“As the tournament progressed, our entire team became leaders for each other,” Williamson said. “That is what helped give our team the determination to win the tournament. That’s what it’s all about.”
All that maturation culminated with a rematch with Ceredo-Kenova in a winner-take-all title game.
It would’ve been understandable if Mineral County lacked confidence going up against a team that had just clipped them earlier in the week, but following a dominant doubleheader to get there — one where the local squad outscored its opponents 35-2 — self-belief couldn’t have been higher.
“I just told them, ‘This is it, there are no games after this. You give me 100% effort, don’t make any mistakes in the field, and you’ll win it,’” Williamson said. “And they did just that.”
The game was fairly even until the latter stages, but Mineral County’s bats came alive and Perdew pitched a gem to pull away for the championship-winning rout.
In a normal year, Mineral County would have a shot to go to regionals to hopefully book a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the regionals in Warner Robins, Georgia, as well as the LLWS are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite having that opportunity ripped away, Mineral County has no reason to hang their heads. Because when it’s all said and done, those 10 boys are the best group in West Virginia.
“After winning states, it would’ve been nice for the kids to see how far they could go,” Williamson said. “but with COVID, states is all they could accomplish. They showed what Mineral County Little League was capable of doing.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
