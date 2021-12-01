CUMBERLAND — A Ridgeley, West Virginia, man is awaiting trial after he was charged in an alleged assault that occurred on the North Mechanic Street in October, according to Cumberland Police.
Glenn D. Cooper, 57, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disturbing the peace before he posted $3,500 bond for his pre-trial release.
Police said the charges stemmed from an alleged incident that occurred Oct. 28 in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street.
