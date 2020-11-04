MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Mineral County man recently pleaded guilty in federal court to a drug distribution charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Davaun Ambush, 25, of Keyser, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. Ambush admitted to having crack cocaine in January in Mineral County.
Ambush faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.