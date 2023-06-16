KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County commissioners voted Tuesday to give new 911 dispatch hires a $2,000 pay increase.
The topic was discussed and voted on at the regular meeting of the commissioners on Tuesday.
Luke McKenzie, county coordinator, suggested a $3,000 increase for new hires, which would bring their yearly salary to $33,000, or $15.86 per hour.
McKenzie said he conducted an analysis of the budget and a $3,000 increase could be done.
“The thing about that group is that they work around the clock on weekends and holidays,” said Commissioner Roger Leatherman. “On Christmas they’re in there; they’re not at home with their families.”
The commissioners discussed setting the increase for new hires at $2,000, making their annual starting salary $32,000, or $15.38 per hour.
“I feel comfort with $3,000 but if you do $2,000, I think they will be happy with that as well,” said McKenzie. “I’m sure they will be ecstatic about $2,000. That is still a dollar increase.”
“This is for brand new people,” McKenzie said Thursday. “We do performance raises for all of our (current workers) so they are not at the entry level rate.”
Mineral County is in the process of hiring 911 operators.
Also at the meeting, McKenzie provided an update on federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. The county received $5.2 million from Congress in 2022.
“All of our money has been allocated,” said McKenzie. “I did spend the day reconciling all of our records with Lauren (Ellifritz, county clerk) and we were able to balance to the penny. So we are moving right along on those allocations.”
After the meetings, McKenzie said, there was roughly $20,000 left.
“There were numerous water and sewer projects that got funded,” he said. “Then our large renovation project taking place at the courthouse now received a substantial amount of the funding.”
Major updates totaling nearly $15 million are taking place at the courthouse in Keyser as well as the Annex Building and the Mineral County Detention Center.
McKenzie also gave an update on funding expected to be coming to Mineral County as a result of West Virginia’s litigation seeking compensation for damages from the opioid crisis.
“We have three releases from different pharmaceutical companies that will be signed and returned to the law firm,” said McKenzie. “We really should be starting to see money on this pretty soon. Berkeley County is supposed to be forming ... the county with the highest population has to call a meeting of all of the counties so that the delegate from each county can be elected. Berkeley has not called that meeting yet to my knowledge. But that is how the committee is going to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.