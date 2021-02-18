KEYSER, W.Va. — One of two priorities on this year’s Mineral County Days agenda was the north-south highway, a road that has been in the making for at least 15 years along U.S. Route 220.
County leaders connected with officials in Charleston using Zoom technology for the virtual event, hoping to get the attention of state officials as the Legislature opened its session on Feb. 10.
Kevin Clark, executive director of the Mineral County Development Authority, led the online discussion with officials from the West Virginia Department of Commerce.
“We made sure Commerce knew about our need for the north-south 220 highway. We are eager to get the Tier 2 planning completed so we can move toward consideration for funding,” Clark said.
County Commissioner Richard “Doc” Lechliter, said the Tier 2 study pertains to environmental issues such as unique natural features, endangered species, historical concerns, Native American sites, cemeteries and “probably another item or two.”
Randy Crane, Mineral County Chamber of Commerce president, said the study is nearly complete.
“The state has kept the environmental impact portion from happening until last, because once that is complete, the clock starts ticking. Construction must commence within a certain period of time or the environmental impact portion must be redone,” Crane said.
“Since funding for construction has not been committed yet, this is a prudent step,” he said.
The road through Mineral County will connect with U.S. Route 220 and Interstate 68 to the north, and Corridor H, now known as U.S. Route 48, to the south, “which will open up the entire area and make commuting much faster,” Crane said.
Another area of concern is the Virgin Hyperloop project in nearby Tucker County, recently announced by Gov. Jim Justice, which is to be a certification center for a futuristic high-speed transportation system.
Mineral County leaders recognize the importance of the north-south highway in facilitating access to the Virgin Hyperloop, according to Crane.
“This would certainly make access to the Virgin Hyperloop quicker and easier, although construction of the Hyperloop will be completed long before the north-south highway,” Crane said.
State Commerce officials participating in the online discussion included Deputy Secretary Michael Graney; Deputy Director Todd Hooker; and Jim Linsenmeyer, regional representative for the Eastern Panhandle counties.
From Mineral County, participants included tourism director Ashley Centofonti, Stephanie Nickerson, Anna Campbell, Patsy Koontz, Tom Pritts, Terry Stevens, Thomas Butcher from First Energy, Barbara Crane and Potomac State College President Jennifer Orlikoff.
“The Mineral County Development Authority regularly works closely with the West Virginia Commerce Department, specifically the West Virginia Development Office,” Clark said.
“The reason this meeting is special is it allows Mineral County to show that we work collaboratively across different local entities together toward a common goal.
“The meeting also allows the Mineral County public to get a glimpse into the dynamics between state and local economic development entities as we consider opportunities and needs moving forward,” Clark said.
Issues also addressed during the conference included “a possible local supply chain expansion to feed Northrop Grumman’s increasing production needs, creative ideas to better utilize the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport and its infrastructure, and to boost tourism and business access to Mineral County,” according to Crane.
