KEYSER, W.Va. — The subject of bullying in schools overshadowed the meeting of the Mineral County Board of Education on Tuesday.
The mother of a student whom she said was “deeply troubled” after learning that a Keyser Middle School student reportedly took his own life just as school was resuming after the Christmas break addressed the board, reflecting on incidents where her own son apparently had been abused by other students.
Having had rocks thrown at him when he got a “busted lip” or being “stabbed by a pencil,” Elizabeth Kimble told how she repeatedly took up her grievances with school officials and got little results.
“I would go in there bawling because I didn’t know what to do,” she said.
Kimble also cited the financial burden of providing online learning for her son.
“It will happen again if we don’t do something,” she said, in reference to the recent suicide.
Another mother spoke during the meeting Tuesday, saying that her son also has been the victim of school bullying.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, in his report to board members, recapped what was done in response to the reported suicide of the student.
First, Ravenscroft asked for a moment of silence for the deceased student, who was enrolled at Keyser Middle School.
Ravenscroft said immediate response was provided for the first day back in school after the “tragedy” occurred, providing “an army of help” for the students and staff at KMS, including his own presence, counselors from other schools and staff from the county office. Pastoral support and others from the community also were brought in, he said.
Ravenscroft also reported on progress on the Keyser Middle roofing project, the Frankfort Elementary School project and naming the road to the new school, Rocket Place.
Board member Donnie Ashby and John Wilson, coordinator of school building safety, reported on their trip to Charleston to network with state lawmakers on behalf of the county’s needs during Mineral County Days, held as the West Virginia Legislature went into session.
They shared the county’s needs for mental health and school safety support from the state.
“Our schools need help. … to provide counseling and therapy,” Wilson said during the meeting on Tuesday.
