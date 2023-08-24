KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials have scheduled four public meetings to explore placing a tax levy on the ballot to upgrade and construct recreational parks in the county.
The proposed 1% levy on resident property taxes was discussed at Tuesday's meeting of the Mineral County Commission.
"Your voice can shape the future of Mineral County's parks and recreation," officials said in a notice about the meetings.
The plan would include acquiring land along state Route 46 near Fort Ashby or along Route 28 in the Wiley Ford/Short Gap area to construct a park that would include a walking track, pavilions, playground, bathrooms, dog park, splash pad and space for pickleball, basketball and sand volleyball.
In addition, similar improvements would be made to Larenim Park in the Burlington area, including land preparation to install the amenities.
County Administrator Luke McKenzie said a lot has been done in recent years to improve the county's parks, but the commission does not have the money for significant upgrades.
"Recently in Mineral County Days meetings, there has been a lot of discussion about activities for the kids in the county," said McKenzie. "One of the articles that was brought back was about recreational opportunities in Clarksburg. We read the article and realized that opportunity was funded by a parks excess levy.
"But it was brought up in the commission to maybe put an excess levy in place so that it would help fund additional recreational opportunities in the county. I think the levy is a good idea because the voters can make the decision on whether or not they want to spend the money. It's not like you are forcing taxes on anybody."
The meetings are scheduled for Sept. 5 at noon and Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Short Gap Fire Hall. In addition, two meetings will be held on Sept. 12 at noon and at 6 p.m. at the county commission office, 68 Armstrong St., Keyser.
The meetings in Keyser will have a virtual option.
The commissioners are seeking to garner about $338,000 annually through the levy.
McKenzie said the addition of a park on the county's north end would be the first priority followed by the Larenim Park improvements.
"The number one thing we have discussed is that we have no parks on the north end. I think that would be the best place for us to start," he said.
If a levy is approved by voters, it would stay in effect for five years. At that point it would become a ballot referendum again to see if the public wishes to keep it in place.
"It would not continue automatically," said Commissioner Jerry Whisner. "The voters will get a chance to vote on it again."
"We definitely need the levy to do this," said McKenzie. "My plan would be a hope to continue the levy so it will continue to grow. It will continue to add more recreational opportunities."
"This is not a definite," said Commissioner Jerry Whisner. "We want the input from the public. Maybe they are not interested, but it is not something we are deciding."
Officials said they hope to secure a Land Water Conservation Fund grant to improve the amphitheater at Larenim Park. Phase one of the project is expected to cost $290,000.
