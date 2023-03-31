SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Over the past year, Amy Cowgill and Sarah Malone, mathematics teachers at Frankfort High School and Frankfort Middle School, have played an integral role in the growth of a statewide improvement network focused on mathematics teaching and learning as a Fellow in the “Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers” project.
The M3T project network began in 2020 thanks to a six-year, $3 million grant to West Virginia University from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, supported by additional grants from the West Virginia Department of Education. The M3T project builds on previous efforts to support secondary mathematics teacher leadership and instructional improvement across West Virginia, which started in Pocahontas County over a decade ago.
“M3T has given me the opportunity to network with some of the best math teachers in West Virginia. It has also allowed me to try new ideas in my classrooms and test their impactfulness,” said Cowgill, who is one of 43 M3T Fellows supported by the project, representing 29 counties across West Virginia. “M3T creates an invaluable community of math teachers across West Virginia that focuses on self–growth and providing better learning opportunities for students,” Malone said.
As part of the project, M3T Fellows must continue to serve in their role as a middle or high school mathematics teacher and work as a network to identify and solve specific problems in their own classrooms and share that learning. Cowgill and Malone have also recruited and led M3T “local improvement teams” with Mineral County colleagues Sue Brady, Stephanie Felton, Bryan Kelleher, Elizabeth Malone Knotts and Amy Rice to extend the reach of M3T’s improvement efforts.
The Mineral County team has worked for the past year to address fact fluency and improving mathematical conversations in their mathematics classrooms.
“Albert Einstein said, ‘You don’t have to know everything. You just have to know where to find it.’ Being a part of a LIT is like this,” Brady said. “It’s a huge resource of knowledgeable teachers that come together to make math education better.”
The team has shared their ideas with other mathematics educators across the state — both on M3T network calls as well as through a poster presentation at the annual conference of the West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics held in March.
While the M3T project grant supports the activity of Cowgill and Malone as Fellows, Mineral County Schools has supported the work of the local improvement team, providing time and resources for the group to meet.
“I am proud that Amy and Sarah are a part of this initiative and of all the work that they have done for the students of FMS and FHS to make a seamless math program,” said Kelly Haines, Mineral County Schools director of Secondary and CTE Curriculum and Instruction.
In addition to the local improvement team efforts, Cowgill, Malone and other M3T Fellows are working to develop deeper understandings of topics related to data and statistics, as relatively new though vital content expectations in middle and high school mathematics classrooms.
Fellows will share these and other takeaways from the year at the M3T Summer Institute being held in June in Morgantown. The network will be sharing reports on progress made with educators across the state starting in the fall.
