KEYSER, W.Va. — Drug awareness education, according to Mineral County officials, will likely be a primary area of investment for any money received from West Virginia’s opioid litigation settlement.
The $1.2 billion settlement was discussed at the Mineral County Commission’s regular meeting held Tuesday in Keyser.
Commissioner Charles “Dutch” Staggs provided an update on the future funding with the other commissioners and members of the public offering input on the best usage for the funds.
“They say $1.2 billion but there are bankruptcies with two (pharmaceutical) companies so the state won’t get that much,” said Staggs. “And then what they’re directing to the counties and municipalities is 24.5% of the $1.2 billion or whatever total they get.”
Staggs was selected in June to attend the initial meeting of the West Virginia First Foundation held July 12 in Martinsburg. The foundation has been tasked with overseeing the distribution of the settlement that was reached earlier this year.
Most counties in West Virginia, including Mineral, participated in the lawsuit.
Berkeley County Community Corrections Director Tim Czaja was selected as the top representative for the Eastern Pandhandle at the foundation meeting. Known as Region 2, it consists of Mineral, Hampshire, Berkeley, Morgan, Jefferson, Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
Others nominated for the position were Donald H. Cookman of Hampshire County and Stephanie Stout of Berkeley County. After having a seven-year addiction to heroin as a young man, Czaja said his path to recovery made him want to help others, which subsequently led to a lifelong career in drug rehabilitation.
“There were numbers thrown around at the meeting,” said Staggs. “That total is divided up among each of the counties, so you are looking at ... somewhere around $1 million (for Mineral), just a rough number.”
Staggs said it is possible some portion of the funding will be received before the end of the year.
Commissioner Jerry Whisner warned that any funding could be issued in payments. “That money (Staggs) is talking about could be stretched out for a number of years,” Whisner said.
According to Staggs, the state has stipulated the funding be used for battling drug addiction.
“I’d really like to see it go for the kids — put some money into education in the schools trying to keep that group from being involved in drugs. However they need helped,” said Staggs.
“I think maybe one good idea would be to start some sort of program or find someone who is already doing a program to reach the little kids, like elementary school kids,” said Whisner. “We want to get them aware of the consequences of these drugs.”
“I really think that it should be toward the middle school- age children because they are the ones that have a hard time at school,” a citizen said. “They are changing and they are getting a lot pressure and bullied and everything.”
Whisner said he agreed.
Another citizen asked, “Can you bring back the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program?”
“The D.A.R.E. Program is at Keyser Middle School and that would be option, yes,” said Whisner. “We will be looking for the best way to reach the most kids. Our thought is to work on prevention, to get them before they get involved with drugs.”
