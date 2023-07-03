KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission recently voted to rename the former county detention center in the memory of former sheriffs Donald Davis and Gary White.
The commissioners are in the process of finding names for three buildings currently involved in a $9 million renovation project in the courthouse complex in Keyser. The board decided the time was right to rename the sheriff’s office, judicial annex and Brinkman building to honor notable civil servants.
The former detention center will be named the Davis-White Law Enforcement Building.
Commissioner Jerry Whisner said Davis died in the line of duty.
Davis was killed in 1917 while trying to serve papers on a Westernport saloon owner. Davis was leaving a meeting in Piedmont when he spotted the saloon owner in his car. Davis stepped onto the vehicle’s running board as the saloon owner attempted to drive away and Davis attempted to turn the keys to shut off the car but the driver sped up and ultimately lost control of the vehicle, crushing Davis when he struck a bridge.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Davis was taken to a nearby doctor’s office where he remained conscious until several minutes before he died.
Former Sheriff Gary W. White, 76, died June 16, 2023, at WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser.
White served as sheriff from 2001-2008. During his tenure the sheriff’s office expanded from three deputies to 12. He was also the former commander of the Keyser’s West Virginia State Police detachment.
“I think that is very appropriate,” said Commissioner Roger Leatherman. “I stopped in the hospital and I told him about it and he was so proud.”
Leatherman said suggestions have come in for a name for the Judicial Annex, which houses the Magistrate Court and Family Court.
“What has been brought up to me is two people that died in office,” said Leatherman. The suggestions were magistrates Lois Kesner and Sue Roby.
“I did not know them myself,” said Leatherman. “We have plenty of time but I did get that (suggestion) from a couple of citizens.” Commisisoners Whisner and Charles Staggs agreed to consider it.
Sitting adjacent to the courthouse, the third building, the Brinkman building got it’s name because it was purchased from real estate agent Tim Brinkman, said Whisner.
“We bought from real estate Tim Brinkman and for lack of better name we called it that,” said Whisner.
The commissioners said they have no suggestions for a name for the structure and would like to hear ideas from the public.
