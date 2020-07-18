AUGUSTA, W.Va. — The remains of a 14-year-old Connecticut boy missing for nearly a week were found in a wooded area Saturday near the Golden Acres home where he was living with relatives, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said.
Police located what they believe are the remains of Jonathan Benjamin Adams in a shallow grave about 11:20 a.m. Authorities said they have a suspect in the case but declined to provide additional information. A 16-year-old relative was arrested and charged with burglary, investigators said.
Adams, who had reportedly been living with relatives in Hampshire County since March, was reported missing by family members at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, were located in a heavily wooded area. Police said recovery of the body was "extremely difficult to access due to heavy underbrush."
The week-long search, which included numerous law enforcement agencies and volunteers, encompassed a 130-acre area in the vicinity of the Golden Acres subdivision off North River Road.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should call 304-822-3894.
