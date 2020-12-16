FRIENDSVILLE — A Missouri man was jailed without bond Wednesday after allegedly pointing a handgun at a passing motorist in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 68 in Garrett County, Maryland State Police said.
Warren Andrew Roy States, 20, Kirbyville, was arrested by troopers on the interstate near LaVale Tuesday on first- and second-degree assault and multiple handgun charges, police said.
The alleged incident occurred as States was operating a Dodge Charger eastbound at the 4 mile marker near Friendsville when he reportedly passed a vehicle operated by the victim and then slowed down in front of the car.
Police said States then pulled beside the victim’s vehicle, opened the driver’s side window and pointed a black handgun at the victim.
Police found a black Springfield semi-auto handgun in the vehicle following the traffic stop.
States was being held in the Garrett County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing in district court on Thursday.
