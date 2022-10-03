CUMBERLAND — A monument dedication will take place on Saturday for the only Cumberland Police officer ever killed in the line of duty.
Patrolman August Baker was shot Oct. 3, 1907, while attempting to make an arrest. He died from his wounds two days later and was buried at Greenmount Cemetery on Shades Lane on Oct. 7, 1907.
The effort to place a monument on Baker’s grave site has been led by volunteers with the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization.
“This is a long overdue project,” said Ed Taylor Jr., president of CHCO. “Officer Baker has laid in an unmarked grave for over 100 years. He is the only policemen in Cumberland history to be killed in the line of duty. We feel it is our duty to place one of our designated and protected monuments at the site.”
The police department received a call that a fight had broken out at saloon on Wineow Street. Baker, who carried a billy club only and no firearm, was dispatched to the scene. When Baker attempted to arrest the suspect, he allegedly produced a revolver and shot Baker.
The CHCO has been placing monuments on the graves of forgotten residents of note for more than 30 years.
“We want to help make sure they are not forgotten,” said Taylor. “It is to promote and preserve America’s history and heritage. That is one of the main thrusts of the CHCO and its volunteer members.”
The monument unveiling will take place on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at Greenmount Cemetery at the corner of Shades Lane and Yale Street. The project coordinator is the Rev. Michael Allen Mudge.
The project is in conjunction with the Cumberland Police Department, Allegany County Sheriff’s Department, the Cumberland Mayor and City Council, and the Allegany County Commission. Numerous local officials are expected to attend the event, which will be held rain or shine.
Taylor said the monument, which was purchased with donated funds, is owned by the CHCO and a perpetual care account has been established to maintain it into the future.
