FRANKLIN, W.Va. — As both Mineral County schools had their playoff hopes dashed due to COVID-19, a pair of Hardy County schools are the only remaining area football teams with games left on their schedule.
Ninth-ranked Moorefield (4-2) kicks things off first, traveling to Franklin this evening for a first-round Class A matchup with No. 8 Pendleton County (5-2). Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Tomorrow afternoon No. 14 East Hardy (5-2) makes the two-plus hour drive to No. 3 Doddridge County (6-1) for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.
No. 3 Frankfort (7-1) and No. 7 Keyser (7-2) were set to host Class AA matchups on Sunday against No. 14 Independence (5-2) and No. 10 North Marion (6-3), respectively, before Mineral County Schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said the games would remain suspended due to the county’s COVID metrics.
Moorefield (4-2) at Pendleton County (5-2)
After the Yellow Jackets won two of their first three games, the remainder of their season would be changed by the coronavirus as cases among the program forced a two-week hiatus. Moorefield has played every other week since the break, falling to Ritchie County, 28-21, on Oct. 9, defeating Herbert Hoover, 24-22, on Oct. 23 and rounding out the regular season last week with a 24-9 win at Class AAA Hampshire.
The Yellow Jackets relied on its defense and trusty running back Matthew Jenkins, the 2019 co-Offensive Player of the Year, who scored three touchdowns, including a pair in the third quarter to extend an 8-6 halftime lead. Atikilt Tamiru booted a field goal in the fourth to seal the victory.
Pendleton’s offense relies heavily on quarterback Isaiah Gardiner, who passed or ran on 47 of the Wildcats’ 70 plays in their 21-14 win over East Hardy last Friday night. Gardiner threw for 148 yards on 16 of 23 attempts and added 24 carries for 69 yards.
Gardiner had the Wildcats’ first score en route to 21 unanswered points when he reached the end zone from 6 yards out to tie the score at 7-7 at halftime.
Dalton Dunkle, who had 13 carries for 38 yards, scored on a 10-yard run in the third and wideout Ryan Mitchell made it 21-7 on a reverse that ended a 10-play, 97-yard drive with a 55-yard score.
The Yellow Jackets and Wildcats met twice last year, with Moorefield taking the regular-season matchup, 35-0, before Pendleton got revenge in the opening playoff round with a 26-7 victory.
East Hardy (5-2) at Doddridge County (6-1)
Quarterback Christian Dove did it all last week for the Cougars, who ran only half as many plays (37) as Pendleton. The senior quarterback was 12 of 17 through the air for 183 yards and two scores, carried the ball eight times for 17 yards, returned a few punts into Wildcat territory and picked off a pass to set up a touchdown drive.
Dove’s first touchdown pass went to Dawson Price from 18 yards out in the first quarter on the first play after Dove’s interception on the defensive side of the ball, jumping a route and returning the pick 22 yards. Dove’s other touchdown pass went to Andrew Tharp from 12 yards out late in the fourth quarter.
Alex Miller was the Cougars’ top ball carrier with 43 yards on seven attempts — he had a 33-yard scamper in the opening half.
East Hardy enters today’s matchup well-rested, having played just twice since Oct. 11. Doddridge County, meanwhile, has only played twice since Oct. 2 — a 31-14 loss to Herbert Hoover two weeks ago and a 49-12 triumph over Tygarts Valley last week. The Bulldogs had a three-week hiatus in the middle of their season after winning their opening five contests by a combined score of 160-15.
Doddridge County and the Cougars met last year in the second round of the Class A playoffs, when the Bulldogs forced seven turnovers and won 21-6. Two weeks later, they lost in the state championship game to Wheeling Central Catholic, 38-21.
