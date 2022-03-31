National Weather Service logo

CUMBERLAND — More than 2,000 Allegany County residents were without power Thursday afternoon as a line of severe storms packing high winds and heavy rain plowed through the region, downing power lines and causing localized flooding.

Most of the area was under a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service until 3:30 p.m., then a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 10 p.m.

According to Potomac Edison, at least 1,750 customers in Cumberland were without electricity at 4 p.m. The outage mostly involved the city’s North End.

Outages were also reported at LaVale, Little Orleans, Barton and Corriganville.

