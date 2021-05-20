FROSTBURG — A documentary produced by Mountain Ridge High School students on the history of the Luke paper mill will premier May 27.
“The Luke Mill: More Than Paper” will be shown at Miner Stadium beginning at 8 p.m. on two 20-foot inflatable screens.
The documentary was compiled by juniors and seniors in teacher Matthew Ravenscroft’s Historical Research Methods class. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the project, which was supposed to debut in spring 2020.
“This project is a two-year effort,” Ravenscroft said. “We started collecting video, drone footage and stock footage, even before the mill closed down in 2019. So this is two years worth of work and we are excited about the results.”
The Luke Paper Mill was established in 1888 by William Luke and his family with the businesses expanding and thriving over subsequent decades. After going through various ownership iterations in later years, the mill was closed in June 2019 by the Verso Corp. Company officials cited a decline in demand for coated one-side paper produced at the mill, rising input costs, competition from overseas suppliers and the increasing cost of environmental compliance as reasons for the closure.
Ravenscroft said the 35-minute documentary looks at the mill’s overall history.
“We don’t spend much time on the closure because it is not exactly the good thing people want to go and see,” Ravenscroft said. “That’s because people lived that. It’s more on the mill itself and the impact it had on the community and the people that worked there. It really does a good job of showing the mill in its entirety.”
Reillee Beeman, a senior, was chief editor for the project.
“My job was to put it all together,” she said. “Over COVID I took the computer home and worked on it. We have a lot of old photographs and video. There is a lot of material included.”
The students interviewed 13 people for the project, including former employees Teddy Twyman, John Smith, Skip Clifford and Gary Morris. Members of the Tri-Towns business community interviewed include Nancy Sawyer, First United Bank, and Amanda Shingler, owner of Port West Restaurant.
Also appearing are Greg Harvey, president of the United Steel Workers Local 676, which represented many mill workers; Alexa Fazenbaker, principal of Westernport Elementary School; Amy Smith, teacher at Westernport Elementary; and Alyvia Biser, a Mountain Ridge student whose father lost his job at the mill.
Students participating in the documentary include Kaylien Beeman, Caleb Carney, Madison Cesnick, Hana Chitsaz, Chase Connor, Hayden Crowe, Abigail Duncan, Dawson Hormuth, Madison Llewellyn, Alyvia Mazer, Anthony Schena, Kristen Smith and Bereketab Tessema.
“I learned how big of family it was and how generations of families worked there,” Reillee Beeman said. “It was such a big staple of the town. I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was and how much history there was behind the mill. I hope people can remember the good stuff about the mill and how good it was for the community.”
“It’s not a straight timeline,” said Ravenscroft. “It’s more on the impact it had on the area and the brotherhood with the employees. Generations worked there and the pride they took in the product was huge.”
Ravenscroft said Miner Stadium can handle a larger crowd and allow people to spread out. “When people see it I hope they take away what talented students we have at this high school. The kids did a great job and I’m very proud of them.”
A link to purchase a streaming of the documentary is available for $4.99 at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/hrmlukemill. DVDs will be available for purchase at Main Street Books, 2 E. Main St., Frostburg for $10. Proceeds go to the Historical Research Methods account to produce next year’s documentary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.