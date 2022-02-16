CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said this week he will be running for re-election and plans to continue efforts to build a River Park on the Potomac River.
"I have my paperwork filled out and will be filing real soon," said Morriss. "I'm really enjoying being mayor, but more importantly I believe we have a lot of things going on that I want to be here for."
Morriss was asked about the recent comments from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, as well as Del. Gary Howell of Mineral County, raising objections to the removal of the dam below the Blue Bridge which connects Cumberland and Ridgeley.
The removal of the dam is a key component to a Maryland plan to construct a $15 million river park on the Potomac behind Canal Place. The proposed park would include a moderate whitewater course, canoe and kayak docks, trails and a viewing area.
Morriss said plans for the river park have been underway since 2017.
"I'm disappointed they waited until this time to make any objections," said Morriss. "I believe their objections have no standing. The city of Cumberland owns the damn and the city of Cumberland owns the river. But we are obviously willing to talk with them going forward about the project and the benefits we believe it has not only for Cumberland and Allegany County, and the state of Maryland, but also for Ridgeley and Mineral County in West Virginia. We believe it is a project that is good for everyone."
Morriss said multiple meetings have been held with West Virginia officials present.
"A lot of people from West Virginia have been involved in the discussions and we are very pleased with the project," he said. "We are going to iron this out and we are going to take the dam out. I don't believe they have standing and the project will move forward."
Morriss won election to the office of mayor, which has a four-year term, in 2018. Currently, no other candidates have stepped forward to run as mayor.
Among the four-member Cumberland City Council, seats held by Rock Cioni and Joe George are up for re-election. Cioni has filed for re-election with George telling the Times-News on Wednesday he will seek re-election.
"I plan to run for another term," said George. "I think the timing is great now for Cumberland to be rejuvenated. There are a lot of positive things going on from the downtown Baltimore Street redevelopment to working on Constitution Park and hopefully a completed River Park in the not too distant future. There are so many positive things with revitalization and I want to help and be apart of it."
Cioni has filed with the Maryland Election Board for re-election.
"I really enjoy working for the group on City Council and staff," said Cioni, "and I enjoy working with the concerns of citizens. I really think we are on the cusp of really improving things for the city. The last year or so have been really productive and I want to continue to be a part of that.
"I think the downtown revitalization, I think folks are really going to be surprised of how elaborate that's going to be. I think the (Cumberland Gateway center at the Rolling Mill), I know it's been slow, but I think that is going to surprise some people."
Christopher Andrew Myers is the only challenger to file so far to file for Cumberland City Council. Myers is the owner of The Craft Table, a business on South Liberty Street. He serves on the city's Historic Preservation Commission and works part time for WCBC radio.
"I've notice it is becoming more and more difficult to get anything accomplished," said Myers. "I'm hope that with someone actively involved at the boots-hit-the-ground level on the Council, can help.
"Economic Development in this county is incredibly parceled and nobody seems to want to work together and that is one thing I would like to see done. I'd like to mothball the DDC and get them to work closely with Allegany County economic development instead parceling out per zone. As a combined effort under one flag I think they would be able to accomplish more than in individual parcels."
The filing deadline for those interested in becoming a candidate in the June primary election has been extended from Feb. 22 to Mar. 22. The one-month extension was implemented to allow the Maryland Court of Appeals to continue hearing legal challenges to the redistricting map recently approved by the General Assembly.
The primary election will take place on June 28.
