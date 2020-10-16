LITTLE ORLEANS — A 69-year-old Cumberland man was flown to UPMC Western Maryland after he sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash late Thursday afternoon in the Little Orleans area, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
Dale Seibert was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter after he was reportedly found unconscious and following initial medical treatment administered by first responders.
Police said Seibert was operating a motorcycle in the 33000 block of National Pike when it traveled off the roadway and over an embankment.
Deputies assisted fire and rescue personnel prior to transport of the victim by the Hancock Rescue Squad to a landing zone at the Orleans Volunteer Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation and included the assistance of an accident reconstruction team of the Cumberland Police Department.
