OAKLAND — Mountain Laurel Medical Center recently launched its community relations van to travel to its primary service areas to perform health screenings, distribute literature and educate people on health-related conditions and assist in connecting to health insurance coverage.
“This van represents an important development in our service to the communities and furtherance of our mission to provide the highest quality primary health care to our community regardless of ability to pay,” said Brenda McCartney, chair of the Mountain Laurel board of directors.
The medical center serves Garrett and Allegany counties as well as neighboring communities in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The van will be staffed with community health workers, insurance navigators, medical assistants and other resources to connect the community to its health care needs, social services and educational opportunities.
The health of a community is influenced heavily by access to housing, food needs, utilities, transportation and education. In partnership with others in the community, the van will provide information and broadband linkages to organizations that can assist with the other social services.
Partners whose support is making the project possible include UPMC Western Maryland, Maryland Physicians Care, Priority Partners, Garrett College, Allegany College of Maryland, Garrett County Community Action, Wellspring Family Medicine, Allegany and Garrett County health departments, Aetna Better Health of Maryland and Learning Beyond the Classroom.
“Our mobile adventure will purposefully engage our community with their health and social needs. If a community member needs direction regarding health care options, our community health worker team will connect them to the most appropriate practice of their choice,” said Brian Bailey, CEO, Mountain Laurel Medical Center.
