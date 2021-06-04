CUMBERLAND — The Mountain Traditions Project exhibition is now on display at the Allegany Arts Council, 9 N. Centre St.
The limited exhibition will run through June 13, with a panel presentation and public opening to take place today from 5 to 8 p.m.
Through a series of photographic portraits, the Mountain Traditions Project tells the stories of individuals carrying forward Appalachian traditions in our rapidly changing world, explores culture as a dynamic force, and challenges long-held notions of cultural rigidity in Appalachia. In addition to in-person viewing, the exhibition is available for viewing online at www.alleganyartscouncil.org/saville-exhibition.
As part of the project, students mentored by Michael Snyder created videos showcasing many of the tradition bearers included in the photographs. One of the videos will be playing in the Schwab Gallery during each day of the exhibition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.